DMA Offers Programs for All Ages in 2025

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
DMA programs
Art Babies Photo courtesy Dallas Museum of Art

For 2025, Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) is welcoming visitors of all ages to experience art from across the ages. From conversations with authors, curators and scholars, to kid-friendly family fun, to art after dark, there is something for everyone at the DMA in 2025.

Art & Letters Live is launching its 34th season with an impressive roster of authors, artists and performers. Among those participating in these creative conversations are best-selling author Brad Meltzer; jazz performer Stacey Kent; and philanthropist Bill Gates. Imani Perry will be joined in conversation by Johnica Rivers, in honor of the DMA’s Black History & Culture Celebration Community Weekend.

DMA Celebrates Black History Month

The DMA will celebrate Black History Month on the first weekend of February with two full days of celebrations, programming and free admission to all special exhibitions. Community members are invited to celebrate Black culture and history with live music and performances, artist demonstrations and talks, tours, art-making activities and more.

Toddler art program at DMA
Toddler art photo courtesy Dallas Museum of Art

On February 7, the Museum is turning the lights down and the volume up for the first ever After Hours at the Museum. During After Hours, the DMA will transform under moonlight as Dallas’s favorite DJs spin the night away. Part of the Meet Me at the Museum series of events, this night of music, dancing and art promises to be a late-night experience you won’t find anywhere else in Dallas.

Spring Break at DMA Summer Art Camp

The Museum is gearing up to welcome Dallas’s youngest art aficionados during Spring Break for free family fun and all summer long for DMA Summer Art Camps. This year, the DMA is expanding camp offerings to include additional sessions so that every creative kid has the opportunity to spend a week in the Museum exploring the galleries, making new friends, working in the studio and creating amazing art.

DMA Family Festival

Family Festival photo courtesy Dallas Museum of Art

Brunch Sundays: January 19, February 16, March 16, and April 20, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Jazz Saturday, January 25 and Friday, February 14, 6–9 p.m. After Hours Friday, February 7, 8–11 p.m. La Moderna Community Day Sunday, February 16, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Free; no ticket reservations required. Admission to the special exhibition Frida: Beyond the Myth will be free for all guests.

FREE First Sundays

Access for All for DMA First Sundays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Free; no ticket reservations required. Every first Sunday of each month in 2025, the DMA will offer free exhibition admission with DMA FREE First Sundays. Visit the museum on the first Sunday of each month to experience ticketed exhibitions at NO COST, along with dynamic on-site programs and over 5,000 years of stunning permanent collection works. Generous support is provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program. For more information on DMA events and programs, please visit dma.org.

Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

