Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Kalita Humphreys Theatre in Dallas

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be presented by the Hopeful Theatre Project at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre in Dallas June 20-22. The company will also host a special Tea Under the Sea event on Sunday, June 22, with ticket proceeds to benefit The Turtle Island Restoration Network. In this beloved Disney classic, King Triton’s youngest daughter Ariel wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, and bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

The Little Mermaid Director

Jessica Holt is the director of The Little Mermaid at the Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas. Tickets cost $20 with 75% of the proceeds going directly to the Turtle Island Restoration Network and their mission of fighting for a blue-green planet. They are mobilizing people in local communities around the world to protect marine wildlife and the oceans and inland watersheds that sustain them.

The cast list includes: Emily Corlew as Ariel, Zachariah Medina as Prince Eric, Kristina Bain as Ursula, LaMar Staton as Sebastian, Joel Lagrone as King Triton, Mila Nelson / Aria Arisco as Flounder, Hannah Chen as Scuttle, Anna Hopper Tarron as Flotsam, Elijah Jean-Baptiste as Jetsam, Garrison Roller as Grimsby, and Kyle Holt as Chef Louis/Pilot.

The ensemble includes: Mimi Adams, Courtney Arnold, Ayriona Boson, Carlea Bradberry, Cammi Collins, Angel Frando, Maddie Franks, Brittany Holland, Dominick Jenkins, Hannah Johnson, Miles Johnson, Megan Lagemann, Teil Marks, Chris Medina, Olivia McCabe, Becca Miller, Taylor Otey Veer, Sarah Phillips, Chelsea Schmidt, Maxwell Skaggs, Jade Stowe, Ashley Tone, and Michael Valderas.

The creative team includes Jessica Holt (Producer/Director), Meghan Maclellan (Asst. Director), Kelly Schaaf (Music Director), Sofi Warren (Choreographer), Rachel Harmon (Stage Manager), and Reagan Winter (Stage Manager).

Tea Under the Sea

A special Tea Under the Sea with Ariel and Friends party for children 13 and under will take place at the theater before the Sunday matinee. The tea party begins at 12 noon and includes snacks, tea, a professional photo with Ariel. Also included are a sing-a-long with Ariel and friends, a princess or prince craft activity, character interactions, a card signed by the characters, and a mermaid goodie bag.

Tickets to the tea cost $75 per child; and parents may attend for free. This show is rated G. The run time is 2 hours, 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission. The Saturday matinee will include an ASL interpreter. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information or for tickets, visit thehopefultheatreproject.com.

The Hopeful Theatre Project

A Texas 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose goal is to bring love, hope, and aid to the community through the performing arts to benefit various charity organizations. 75% of all ticket proceeds go to charity. Since opening its doors in 2019, The Hopeful Theatre Project has been able to raise over $70,000+ for our beneficiaries, which include Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas, The Salvation Army, and many more.