Discovering Prague: Finding the Perfect Stay in the City of Magic

No destination in a European capital like Prague wouldn’t be complete without the right accommodations.

So, let us begin there.

When I arrived in Prague for a gastronomy tour of the city and a jaunt to southern and western Bohemia, I checked into the charming Mozart Hotel, which was in the perfect location.

Famous characters such as Mozart and Casanova stayed at the Mozart Boutique Hotel, so in that case, it was certainly good enough for me. The rich and finely appointed rooms, coupled with plenty of relics, were right alongside Prague’s famous Charles Bridge.

Location, location, location, as more than once, I snuck down the block to the Hemingway Bar inspired by Ernest Hemingway. The writer not only wrote but also knew how to drink, just like they love to do in this capital city of the Czech Republic. Hemingway brought fame to the many mixed drinks and old cocktail recipes during his time, and this bar does the same, offering a mean Absinthe concoction. In fact, this little Prague jewel even boasts a diverse offering of Absinthe that includes the limited edition of Hemingway Absinthe, distilled here by Martin Žufánek. It includes rare replicas of the best kinds of Absinthe ever made. Otherwise, try the rums or make sure you get a taste of the Becher Butter Sour with Becherovka Original infused with ghee, fresh lemon juice, egg white, and sugar syrup and served with a dry orange slice.

Keep walking, and you will see that the streets of Prague are notorious for the magical feel of the wonderful Czech traditions that are still intact.

The cobblestone streets of Prague will take you back in time, and it is hard not to feel as if you are lost in a fairytale while considering where to visit first. There is the tantalizing Prague Castle, the old-world Charles Bridge, or it is also tempting to get lost in the shopping and streets of the city’s Old Town Square.

Prague’s Old Town is a significant visit, and while I was there, the European Union was having some sort of highbrow meeting, which meant closed streets and detours. However, that did not deter the visit. One would be remiss not to visit the Church of Our Lady Tyn, the Baroque Church of St. Nicholas, the Rococo Kinsky Palace, the Gothic House at the Stone Bell, the Charles Bridge (founded in 1357), Lesser Town (founded in 1257), Prague Castle and the monument to Jan Hus, who for church folks was a Czech theologian and philosopher who became a Church reformer and the inspiration of Hussitism (aka the predecessor to the Protestant narrative and the Bohemian Reformation).

While in Prague, I was thrown back to the Dallas, Texas, area because the Kolacherie shop in the city has ties to the Ellis County, Texas, city of Ennis. There (as in Ennis, where the owner visited), the Czech kolache is a must-stop for a tasting, whether you favor sweet or savory.

While I am not a glass collector, the Prague Glass Experience is worth a stop when in Prague. It enables one to understand how this art relates to the city’s traditional importance.

Indeed, tradition runs deep in the Czech people and is still a strong way of life.

The city of Prague is as much a place to visit because you have heard you must as it is an enchanting destination.

You would be wrong to believe this part of Europe is only about beer because, in fact, wine is a big business in the Czech Republic.

I stopped for a wine tasting at St. Wenceslas Vineyard for a few hours of the local best. It is the oldest vineyard in Bohemia, dating back to the 10th century A.D.

Alas, the countryside was calling, so after a few days in Prague, I set off for South Bohemia. Here is it about the natural beauty, but do not count out the charm of the cities in the south, including UNESCO monuments and neo-gothic must-sees.

The town of Trebon is near the Austrian border, rich with deep forests and fishponds. The historic center was named an urban conservation area in 1976. Even better, it is known as a spa town these days, and you will also find a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. If you love nature, this is a place where you can spend time among the locals and feel the energy of a protected natural area.

It is here that I must also mention that while on my trip to Trebon, I also took a little hike among the fishponds to the Schwarzenberg tomb. I was not sure what the significance of this tomb was, but I found that I would visit again because the natural location with the pond, the trees, and the rising neo-gothic tomb in the middle of a peaceful landscaped park was worth a visit.

This Schwarzenberg family resting place is beautiful, with 27 family members resting here, including Princess Eleonora, who died in 1873. The last burial was in 1939 and was attended by Prince Karel Schwarzenberg and other important relatives.

The family name and its connection to the Trebon Castle date back to 1374. The castle was burned down in the 16th century and rebuilt in a Renaissance Italian style. The Schwarzenberg family owned the castle until it was nationalized during the country’s communist era.

I visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cesky Krumlov from Trebon for magnificent views of this medieval town near the meandering Vltava River. With cobblestone streets and romantic twists and turns again, a fairy tale story in the making dates back to the 14th to 19th centuries. While there, a must for dinner is the Taverna Satlava. It has big fireplaces, wooden tables, and a local-type flare that will throw you back to what this old town is all about for both locals and visitors.

Always on trips I enjoy spending time in unusual activities and my host set me up for a photography session at the Museum Fotoatelier Seidel. The photographic studio of Josef and Frantisek Seidel, I dressed in Czech period clothes as the camera snapped my image, taking me back to another time and place in history. I recommend this little stop for a real piece of Czech tradition.

And finally, Pilsen. You know, the capital for beer around the world.

While I am not a beer drinker, a trip to the world-famous Pilsner Urquell beer capital in the Czech countryside is in order. You can even tour the brewery to see the brewing process while sipping a Pilsner for good measure.

And for non-beer drinkers who want a beer experience, you will love the Beer Spa. Yes, that does exist. The Purkmistr Beer Spa is located in the private space of the Beer Yard Pilsen. Really, who would not love a beer bath in the world’s famous brewing location in West Bohemia?

Pilsen is also a historical destination with monuments and fascinating architecture so again, a cultural must-see.

On my final night back in Prague, I visited the Municipal House Restaurant for dinner. In the Art Nouveau style with Czech cuisine, this is the perfect way to end a Czech trip with old-world Prague and Bohemia alongside a world created through countless years of history that has come to rest as a coveted European capital city forever changing while keeping its magical appeal.