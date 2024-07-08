Discover the Ultimate All-Ages Gym: Bouldering Project Opens In Dallas Design District

Bouldering Project invites DFW climbers and fitness enthusiasts to try their new facility in the Dallas Design District. Founded in Seattle in 2011, Bouldering Project prides itself on creating dynamic and inclusive spaces for climbers to push athletic boundaries and build community through movement. Bouldering Project operates 11 gyms in nine cities across the U.S., with more locations in the works.

Earlier this year, Bouldering Project entered the Dallas market by acquiring OSO Climbing Gym, which made its area debut in 2020. The 35,000-square-foot facility features some of the most expansive climbing walls in the region. Visitors will find 8,500 square feet of bouldering terrain, a fitness center, yoga studio, and saunas. Bouldering Project also offers co-working space with plenty of natural light, where members can hangout, work or network when they’re not on the walls or hitting the weights.

Bouldering Project

The all-ages gym is perfect for solo climbers, friend groups, and families. Membership includes options for everyone—from climbers and yogis to those who just want a space to gather with friends. Members also receive access to special training classes and workshops. Got a kid who likes to climb? Youth summer camps are available for children aged 7-13 and offer plenty of climbing challenges and social time They also offer S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) activities, team-building exercises, and more.

Bouldering Project yoga
Photo courtesy Bouldering Project

“Since we opened our first gym in 2011, Bouldering Project has been focused on the intersection of fun, fitness and community,” said Kyle Wiggins. “Climbing is a great way to exercise the body and mind, but it’s just one of the many ways we engage with the neighborhoods in which we operate. With classes, camps and co-working, there’s always an opportunity for members to enjoy Bouldering Project and really make it their own.”

Membership Options

A variety of options for prospective members include unlimited monthly visits, 10-visit passes and day passes The gym also offers shoe rentals, chalk, and other helpful equipment. Friendly staff are always ready to assist newcomers, ensuring a safe and welcoming atmosphere for all.

They are located at 1330 Conant Street in Dallas’s Design District. For more information, including memberships and the event calendar, please visit boulderingproject.com.

