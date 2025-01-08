DFW School CLOSURES January 9 2025

Facebook

Cedar Hill ISD NO CLASSES January 9 &10

Cedar Hill ISD will be closed ​Thursday and Friday, January 9th and 10th due to expected inclement weather affecting the area. There will be no classes, all buildings will be closed and ​activities will be canceled.

Essential district personnel such as maintenance and custodial staff are asked to contact their direct supervisor for further information.

****Athletics Information****

The CHHS Varsity Girls soccer tournament scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

The boys’ soccer tournament scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Allen has also been canceled. The boys’ Varsity and JV1 soccer teams are tentatively scheduled to play on Saturday, with the time to be determined.

The CHISD Athletics Department is working with UIL to reschedule the girls’ and boys’ basketball game against Mesquite Horn. An announcement will be made once a date and time has been determined.

Desoto ISD NO CLASSES January 9 & 10

Following a review of the weather, with freezing temperatures and precipitation at nearly 70 percent, The National Weather Service predicts roads will not be safe for traveling leaning towards school closures on Thursday, Jan 9,

2025 and Friday, Jan 10, 2025.

Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, DeSoto ISD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Jan 9, 2025 and Friday, Jan 10, 2025.

Campuses and offices are expected to reopen for normal business on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Duncanville ISD NO CLASSES January 9 & 10

All Duncanville ISD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, January 9th and Friday, January 10th, and all classes and after-school activities are canceled.

Lancaster ISD NO CLASSES January 9 & 10

Due to inclement weather conditions, all Lancaster ISD district offices and campuses will be closed on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10. All sporting events and after-school activities scheduled for these days are also canceled. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.lancasterisd.org/article/1950493

Mansfield ISD NO CLASS January 9

Due to the predicted inclement weather and for the consideration of our students and staff, Mansfield ISD will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The district’s decision included an evaluation of information from the National Weather Service predicting worsening road conditions during the school day and below-freezing temperatures.

There will be no classes on Jan 9 and all after-school activities, athletic games and practices are canceled unless otherwise communicated by our athletic and fine arts departments.

MISD will continue to monitor the situation and remain in communication with the National Weather Service and local city officials to stay up to date about the weather and road conditions.

Decisions about any further changes in school scheduling will be made on a day-to-day basis and will be communicated accordingly.

We encourage all staff and students to take their devices home with them today in case they need them during this time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. For your safety, please avoid any unnecessary travel.

Midlothian ISD CLOSED 1/9/25

Midlothian ISD schools and facilities to close Thursday, January 9. ❄️ The forecasted winter storm is approaching North Texas. Based on information from the National Weather Service, conditions will vary greatly within our community and region. There is a likelihood that road conditions could deteriorate during the school day on Thursday, which could create the potential for slick roads within the outlying portions of our 112-square-mile MISD boundaries. In order to ensure we do not put our students, staff and families in an unsafe situation, MISD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9. All after-school events and activities will be canceled.

The safety of our families and staff is a priority, and the decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution. With the weather possibly deteriorating during school hours on Thursday, we want to err on the side of safety to prevent a need to release school early. An early release creates many complications including but not limited to: ensuring parents are home to receive young children, parents picking up younger children earlier than usual, high school-aged drivers possibly driving home in difficult road conditions, and staff attempting to make it home in difficult conditions. We know that a number of our staff drive from various cities outside of Midlothian, including DFW areas that are forecasted to receive the greatest level of winter precipitation.

The district will continue to monitor conditions and communicate with the National Weather Service and local city agencies. To keep everyone informed, updates regarding classes on Friday, Jan.10, will be shared through email, text, and social media.

We hope the early notification helps families with any necessary childcare arrangements.

The day of missed instruction will not require a make-up day. The MISD calendar includes additional minutes to accommodate inclement weather. We appreciate your support and understanding.

Red Oak ISD Closed 1/9/25

Hawk Nation,

After considering all factors, Red Oak ISD will be closed on Thursday, January 9, out of an abundance of caution for the forecasted winter weather including mixed sleet, ice, and snow.

The National Weather Service stated this storm is difficult to predict and Red Oak ISD is on the line of that unpredictability. A shift in our direction will increase the accumulation of the wintery mix causing slick roads and issues for walkers, buses, and drivers, both in the area and staff traveling from farther away. The storm is expected to arrive around 6-7 a.m. with increasing concern in the afternoon.

The cancellation includes all before- and after-school activities and events taking place at Red Oak ISD schools on Thursday, January 9.

We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day on Thursday regarding Friday. We will post on social pages and the web, share with local media, and communicate directly with Hawk Nation when a decision is reached.

www.redoakisd.org/weather Stay informed and learn more about our Inclement Weather Procedures at