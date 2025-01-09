DFW Area School Closures January 10, 2025

Facebook

Mother Nature seems to be a bit confused as some of our coverage areas saw rain, some are getting sleet and others got the real stuff, pure snow. No matter the type of precipitation, the weather is impacting schools with more closures on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Arlington ISD No CLASS January 10

Due to the winter weather conditions in North Texas, all Arlington ISD schools and facilities will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

We will see students back in school on Monday, Jan. 13.

Stay safe and stay warm.

Debido a las condiciones climáticas invernales en el norte de Texas, todas las escuelas e instalaciones de Arlington ISD permanecerán cerradas el viernes 10 de enero de 2025.

Veremos a los estudiantes de regreso a la escuela el lunes 13 de enero.

Manténgase seguro y abrigado.

Cedar Hill ISD Closures & Cancellations

Cedar Hill ISD will be closed ​Thursday and Friday, January 9th and 10th due to expected inclement weather affecting the area. There will be no classes, all buildings will be closed and ​activities will be canceled.

Essential district personnel such as maintenance and custodial staff are asked to contact

their direct supervisor for further information.

****Athletics Information****

The CHHS Varsity Girls soccer tournament scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

The boys’ soccer tournament scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Allen has also been canceled. The boys’ Varsity and JV1 soccer teams are tentatively scheduled to play on Saturday, with the time to be determined.

The CHISD Athletics Department is working with UIL to reschedule the girls’ and boys’ basketball game against Mesquite Horn. An announcement will be made once a date and time has been determined.

DeSoto ISD CLOSED 1/10

Following a review of the weather, with freezing temperatures and precipitation at nearly 70 percent, The National Weather Service predicts roads will not be safe for traveling leaning towards school closures on Thursday, Jan 9, 2025 and Friday, Jan 10, 2025.

Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, DeSoto ISD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Jan 9, 2025 and Friday, Jan 10, 2025.

Campuses and offices are expected to reopen for normal business on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Duncanville ISD



All Duncanville ISD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, January 9th and Friday, January 10th, and all classes and after-school activities are canceled.

Grand Prairie ISD

Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Grand Prairie ISD schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 10, 2025.

Varsity basketball games are moving from Friday to Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (girls varsity) and 3:30 p.m. (boys varsity).

South Grand Prairie is at home against Arlington Martin while Grand Prairie is away at Arlington Sam Houston. No sub-varsity games will be played, only varsity.

Lancaster ISD

Due to inclement weather conditions, all Lancaster ISD district offices and campuses will be closed on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10. All sporting events and after-school activities scheduled for these days are also canceled. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.lancasterisd.org/article/1950493

Mansfield ISD

Due to the predicted continuation of inclement weather, Mansfield ISD will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10. This decision was made considering the safety of our students, staff and their families and included an evaluation of information from the National Weather Service predicting increasing precipitation, frigid temperatures and worsening road conditions throughout Thursday into Friday.

There will be no classes on Friday, Jan. 10 and all after-school activities, athletic games and practices are canceled unless otherwise communicated from our athletic and fine arts departments.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience. For your safety, please avoid any unnecessary travel.

Midlothian ISD TBD on 1/10/25

Red Oak ISD TBD on 1/10/25

Waxahachie ISD TBD on 1/10/25