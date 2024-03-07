DFW Airport to Welcome Millions for Spring Break

Facebook

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is gearing up to welcome a record number of passengers this spring break travel season, with an estimated 4.6 million customers between March 7-25.

Overall, the travel period is expected to be about 13% busier than the same period last year. With the expected increase in passengers, the airport is asking customers to plan ahead for parking and arrival times, especially during the peak travel days of Friday, March 15, Sunday, March 17 and Friday, March 22. DFW projects it will serve about 250,000 customers during each of those days.

DFW offers travelers more than 250 non-stop destinations, making it one of the most connected airports in the country. Some of the top destinations expected to depart from DFW this season include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Cancún.

“This year is shaping up to be the busiest spring break season on record at DFW, which makes it important for travelers to book their parking online ahead of time, arrive at the airport early and allow extra time to relax and enjoy the airport before takeoff,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Customer Experience. “From valet parking to exciting new restaurants, shops and stunning lounge spaces, the airport can be a fun part of your spring vacation if you plan ahead.”

For a smooth trip, customers should check out DFW’s Travel Tips, as well as the tools on its website and app. Customers can sign up for a new MyDFW account on DFW’s website to store parking preferences and payment information, manage parking reservations, and receive exclusive updates and promotions.

Visitors can monitor parking lot occupancy levels through the website to choose the best parking option. Customers can save by pre-booking parking at any of the airport’s lots, and early planning for parking is encouraged for the best rates. Right now, customers can prebook their spot at DFW’s newly reopened Remote North lot at least 14 days before their arrival to secure a special rate as low as $4 a day. For this deal, travelers need to complete their booking by April 14 for a trip that concludes on or before May 10.

Garages at Terminals C and D tend to reach capacity faster than others. For American Airlines passengers, if these garages are full, parking, check-in, baggage drop, and security clearance are also available in Terminals A or B. After security, the Skylink train swiftly connects travelers to all five terminals. The mobile app also provides real-time updates on TSA wait times, helping travelers anticipate security clearance times and locate TSA Checkpoints and TSA PreCheck® lanes.