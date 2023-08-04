DETOURS AT MAIN ST. IN DUNCANVILLE START AUGUST 6 Due To EASTBOUND I-20 ENTRANCE RAMP CLOSURE

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS CO – Weather permitting, the eastbound Interstate 20 (I-20) on-ramp from Main Street in Duncanville will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, August 6 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Traffic will be directed to use the eastbound I-20 on-ramp at Cockrell Hill Road during this time. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.

This is part of the ongoing $91 million project to construct frontage roads and make ramp improvements along I-20 from just west of Cockrell Hill Road to Hampton Road. The project is scheduled for overall completion in early 2025.

TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.