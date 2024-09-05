DeSoto’s Tetuan Moffett Channels Military and Media Expertise to Serve Community

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tetuan Moffett is doing his part to make the world a better place. And if you’d like to watch him do so, just turn on your TV or computer.

“Empowered by my experiences in the military and the media industry, I am driven to make a positive impact in my community and beyond,” Moffett, a DeSoto resident, said.

“The numerous awards and recognition I have received are a testament to my unwavering dedication to excellence and my passion for serving others.”

Moffett is the oldest of three siblings, with one sister and one brother, who reside in Hampton, Virginia, with his mother. His late father, Councilman Will Moffett, served in the community, government, and politics.

He is married to Shayna E. Moffett, a native of Flint, Michigan, and a registered nurse. They have a blended family of eight children and three dogs.

Military Reporting

Moffett was a public affairs specialist for the Navy during his last five-year tour in Japan. He was responsible for producing a weekly news magazine show called “Yokosuka Report.”

He anchored the weekly news, conducted interviews, and worked as the weekend sports and special events reporter. He was also the producer of “Commanders Call,” a live community show that was aired on Armed Forces Network Radio in Japan.

In addition to reporting for the Navy, he left Japan and went to Virginia to work for Joint-Base Langley-Eustis. He was a broadcasting supervisor and managing editor for the Peninsula Warrior Military News publication.

“I believe reporting for the military news shares several similarities with civilian news reporting, despite the unique context and environment in which military news operates,” he said, citing some key similarities:

Both strive to provide accurate, factual, and unbiased information.

The fundamental principles of storytelling.

Research and verification and ethical standards.

“The distinct differences may be context, audiences, and access to information,” he said. “One thing for sure is that the military audiences may have specific sources they trust, such as official military communications and established veteran organizations.

“Civilian audiences may rely on a broader range of news outlets, leading to varying levels of trust in different media sources. However, the differences are essential for effectively communicating with and serving the needs of both military and civilian news audiences.”

Video Production

Moffett entered the world of video production and found success with involvement in such works as:

ESPN “30 For 30: No Crossover, Allen Iverson” – Camera operator/videographer.

“Trojan Horse 1: The Truth Behind Holy Hip Hop” – Executive producer/director/editor.

“Trojan Horse 2: The Pride of Life” – Executive producer/director/editor.

“Operation Black 2: The Light ‘Hades Seven'” – Executive producer/director/editor.

“Project 1619: History and Legacy of Enslaved Africans” – Producer/editor.

Among those with whom he has worked is Steve James, director of the Oscar-winning documentary “Hoop Dreams.”

“Working with Steve James was nothing less than an honor and privilege. I met Steve James, a native of Hampton, Virginia, through David Squires, who is currently a lecturer in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of N.C. A&T State University,” Moffett detailed. “My role with Steve James was a contract via ESPN, and I was responsible for a great portion of the videography for the documentary ’30 For 30 No Crossover. ‘ I filmed interviews with Iverson, family moments, press conferences, and hours of footage of him engaging his fans and supporters.”

What’s Ahead: Using Unreal Engine Technology

Moffett plans to produce faith-based films for youth and families with a team of filmmakers.

“I can’t release the name or current release date. However, the team is in the developmental stages, which includes the use of Unreal Engine technology,” he said. “This production technology opens new possibilities for interactive narratives, allowing the audience to engage with the story uniquely, blending gaming and filmmaking.

“This film will be produced from multiple walls without extensive sets and props. Unreal Engine redefines how films are made by providing innovative tools to enhance storytelling and visual quality. So we are very excited, and we’re looking forward to production.”

In addition to planning a short film, he is hosting various podcasts, preparing to author a book, and launching multiple media and consulting platforms next spring.

“I’m grateful for the amazing future challenges and opportunities,” he said. “I am proud to have learned valuable lessons in effective communication, compelling storytelling, and engagement, and I am committed to using these skills to inspire and uplift others.

“With a strong belief in the potential for positive change, I am focused on making a difference in the world and empowering others to do the same.”