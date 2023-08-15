DeSoto Public Improvement District No. 1 (Candle Meadow PID) Notice

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers at The Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:

DeSoto Public Improvement District No. 1

(Candle Meadow PID)

The Public Improvement District will provide funding through a special assessment against properties within the district for the following improvements and special services: Repair and maintainance of a neighborhood park, junior Olympic swimming pool, a non air-conditioned cabana with restrooms and changing areas, concrete parking, tot lot and two junior play areas with equipment for children twelve (12) years of age and younger, and exercise trail, and one or more picnic pads with tables, two or more entry features into the planned development property consisting of monument signs and xeriscape landscaping, a screening wall consisting of approximately seven thousand (7,000) linear feet no less than six (6) feet in height constructed of a combination of precast masonry, wrought iron, and living screen wall, perimeter landscaping, irrigated landscaping of parkways along major subdivision perimeter streets, and an improvement district program for the administration, management, and operation of the District. Annual PID assessments shall be paid in a single lump-sum payment upon receipt of the assessment notice which is due October 1 of each year and delinquent on February 1 of the following year. Assessments may be enforced by the City in the same manner that City ad valorem tax liens against the real property may be enforced by the City.

The estimated cost of maintenance and improvements of the District for fiscal year 2023-2024 is anticipated to be $473,810.

A map that specifically identifies the area is on file at the office of the City Secretary at DeSoto Town Center. The area included within the proposed Public Improvement District is generally known as the Candle Meadow Subdivision.

The annual cost of the improvements and special services will be assessed against real property within the District based on the taxable appraised value of each property within the public improvement district as established by the current tax roll of the Dallas Central Appraisal District. The assessment rate for the District, to be considered by the City Council, is proposed to be $0.254045 per $100 of the taxable appraised value of the real property within the District. An assessment roll stating the assessment against each parcel of land in the district shall be on file for public inspection at the Dallas County Tax Office, at the Records Building, 500 Elm Street, 1st Floor, Dallas, Texas 75202, on or before September 30, 2023. A five-year service plan will be adopted by the City Council and will define the nature and projected cost of the improvements to be funded by the assessment until the year 2028.

The cost of improvements and special services will be assessed totally against properties within the district, and no costs of the improvements and special services will be borne by the City. The City, however, will continue to provide services to properties within the district, including repairs and maintenance to public infrastructure, at current levels of service.

Citizens may present written or oral objections at the Public Hearing. The Public Hearing is not limited to those persons that reside within the Candle Meadow Subdivision.

DESOTO

Exhibit “A”

DECLARATION OF CANDLEMEADOW

CITY OF DESOTO, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS

Legal Description

Phase I

All that certain lot, tract or parcel of land situated in the Thomas Bernard Survey, Abstract No. 114, City of DeSoto, Dallas County, Texas and being part of that tract of land described in a Warranty deed from Black Brick Trading Company to Candle Meadow, Ltd. As recorded in Volume 2000048, Page 4356 of the Deed Records of Dallas County, Texas, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNIG at 5/8” iron rod found for corner in the East line of Cockrell Hill Road at the Northwest corner of the above cited Candle meadow tract, said point also being the Southwest corner of a called 43.8831 acre tract of land described in a Warranty deed from Saddle Ridge land co., a Texas corporation to Ken Urry & Aino Driegert Residuary Trust as recorded in Volume 85173, Page 1395 of the Deed Records of Dallas County, Texas;

THENCE S. 89 deg. 59 min. 00 sec. E. (Directional Control Line) along the North line of said Candle Meadow tract and the South line of said 73.8831 acre tract a distance of 1264.83 feet to ½” iron rod with plastic cap stamped “USA INC PROP. COR.” Set (hereinafter called ½” iron rod set) for corner at the Northwest corner of a called 5.00 acre tract of land described in a Warranty Deed from Charles B. Key to Wheaton College, Wheaton Illinois as recorded in Volume 71253, Page 1118 of Deed Records of Dallas County, Texas;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 06. min. 11 sec. E. along the West line of said 5.00 acre tract a distance of 172.18 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner at the Southwest corner of said 5.00 acre tract;

THENCE S. 89 deg. 59 min. 00 sec. E. along the South line of said 5.00 acre tract a distance of 1264.67 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner in the West line of Elerson Road at the Southeast corner of said 5.00 acre tract;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 01 min. 11 sec. E. along the West line of Elerson Road a distance of 207.53 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner at the beginning of a curve to the left;

THENCE in a Southeasterly direction along the West line of Elerson Road and along said curve to the left having a central angle of 01 deg. 32 min. 00 sec., a radius of 5759.45 feet, a chord bearing of S. 00 deg. 47 min. 11 sec. El, a chord distance of 154.12 feet and an arc length of 154.13 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 01 deg. 33 min. 11 sec. E. along the West line of Elerson Road a distance of 271.28 feet to a ½” iron rod set for a corner at the beginning of a curve to the right;

THENCE in a Southwesterly direction along the West line of Elerson Road and along said curve to the right having a central angle of 04 deg. 25 min. 00 sec., a radius of 1880.27 feet, a chord bearing of S. 00 deg. 39 min. 19 sec. W., a chord distance of 144.91 feet and an arc length of 144.94 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 02 deg. 51 min. 49 sec. W. along the West line of Elerson Road a distance of 81.05 feet to a 60-d mail set in the base of a tree for corner at the beginning of a curve to the left;

THENCE in a Southwesterly direction along the West line of Elerson Road and along said curve to the left having a central angle of 02 deg. 53 min. 00 sec., a radius of 2855.92 feet, a chord bearing of S. 01 deg. 25 min. 19 sec. W., a chord distance of 143.70 feet and an arc length of 143.72 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 01 min. 11 sec. E. along the West line of Elerson Road a distance of 341.20 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 180.41 feet to an ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 8.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 277.39 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 5 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 277.39 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE S. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 20.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE S. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 731.42 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE S. 58 deg. 26 min. 56 sec. W. a distance of 112.51 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE S. 56 deg. 35 min. 49 sec. W. a distance of 50.01 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE S. 57 deg. 57 min. 50 sec. W. a distance of 110.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 35 deg. 14 min. 57 sec. W. a distance of 70.64 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 39 deg. 11 min. 57 sec. W. a distance of 50.03 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 45 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 199.73 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 44 deg. 02 min. 08 sec. W. a distance of 70.30 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 28 deg. 42 min. 58 sec. W. a distance of 54.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 10 deg. 03 min. 44 sec. W. a distance of 53.06 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 270.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE S. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 17.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 160.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE N. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 55.71 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner.

THENCE S. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 152.94 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner in the East line of Cockrell Hill Road.

THENCE N. 00 deg. 14 min. 57 sec. W. along the East line of Cockrell Hill Road a distance of 474.74 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE North along the East line of Cockrell Hill Road a distance of 766.92 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING and containing 80.154 acres of land.

Phase II

All the certain lot, tract of parcel of land situated in the Thomas Bernard Survey, Abstract No. 114, City of DeSoto, Dallas County, Texas and being part of that tract of land described in a Warranty Deed from Black Brick Trading Company to Candle Meadow, Ltd. As recorded in Volume 2000048, Page 4356 of the Deed Records of Dallas County, Texas, and being more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCING at a 5/8” iron rod found for corner in the East line of Cockrell Hill Road at the Northwest corner of the above cited Candle Meadow tract, said point also being the Southwest corner of a called 43.8831 acre tract of land described in a Warranty Deed from Saddle Ridge Land Co., a Texas corporation of Ken Urry & Aino Driegert Residuary Trust as recorded in Volume 85173, Page 1395 of the Deed Records of Dallas County, Texas;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. along the East line of Cockrell Hill Road a distance of 766.92 feet to a ½” iron rod with plastic cap stamped “USA INC PROP COR” set (hereinafter called ½” iron rod set) for corner;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 14 min. 57 sec. E. along the East line of Cockrell Hill Road a distance of 474.74 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner at the POINT OF BEGINNING of the herein described tract;

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 152.94 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 55.71 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 160.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 17.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 270.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 10 deg. 03 min. 44 sec. E. a distance of 53.06 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 28 deg. 42 min. 58 sec. E. a distance of 54 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 44 deg. 02 min. 08 sec. E. a distance of 70.30 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 45 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 199.73 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 39 deg. 11 min. 57 sec. E. a distance of 50.03 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 35 deg. 14 min. 57 sec. E. a distance of 70.64 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 57 deg. 57 min. 50 sec. E. a distance of 110.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 56 deg. 35 min. 49 sec. E. a distance of 50.01 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 58 deg. 26 min. 56 sec. E. a distance of 112.51 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 731.42 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 20.00 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 227.39 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 5 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE N. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 277.39 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. W. a distance of 8 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner;

THENCE S. 90 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. E. a distance of 180.41 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner in the West line of Elerson Road;

THENCE S. 00 deg. 01 min. 11 sec. E. along the West line of said Elerson Road a distance of 1074.43 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner at the intersection of the West line of said Elerson Road with the North line of Parkerville Road, said point also being the Southeast corner of the above cited Candle Meadow tract;

THENCE N. 89 deg. 47 min. 30 sec. W. along the North line of Parkerville Road a distance of 2465.26 to a ½” iron rod set for corner at the beginning of a flare at the intersection of the North line of Parkerville Road with the East line of Cockrell Hill Road;

THENCE N. 35 deg. 05 min. 20 sec. W. along said flare a distance of 100.51 feet to a ½” iron rod set for corner in the East line of Cockrell Hill Road;

THENCE N. 00 deg. 14 min. 57 sec. W. along the East line of Cockrell Hill Road a distance of 464.66 feet to a ½” iron rod found for corner at the Southwest corner of a called 1.25 acre tract of land described in a Deed of Trust from Donald Ross Bullard, et ux to Jack Hightower, trustee as recorded in Volume 67016, Page 1543 of the Deed Records of Dallas County, Texas;

THENCE S. 89 deg. 37 min. 11 sec. E. along the South line of said 1.25 acre tract a distance of 260.00 feet to a ½” iron rod found for corner at the Southeast corner of said 1.25 acre tract;

THENCE N. 00 deg. 14 min. 57 sec. W. along the East line of said 1.25 acre tract a distance of 210.00 feet to a ½” iron rod found for corner at the Northeast corner of said 1.25 acre tract;

THENCE N. 89 deg. 37 min. 11 sec. W. along the East line of said 1.25 acre tract a distance of 260.00 feet to a ½” iron rod found for corner in the East line of Cockrell Hill Road at the Northwest corner of said 1.25 acre tract;

THENCE N. 00 deg. 14 min. 57 sec. W. along the East line of Cockrell Hill Road a distance of 583.36 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING and containing 63.658 acres of land.

EXHIBIT “A”

First Amendment to Declaration of Candle Meadow

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Legal Description for Property located at 810 S. Cockrell Hill Road, originally a 1.25 acre out-parcel of land out of Candle Meadow Addition. Planned Development No 64 for Candle Meadow Addition has been amended to include the parcel described below.

BEGININNG at the intersection of the North line of W. Parkerville Road and the East line of S. Cockrell Hill Road being the Southwest corner of Candle Meadow Addition;

THENCE N. 00º 14’ 57” W along the East line of S. Cockrell Hill for a distance of 535.73 feet to a POINT OF BEGINNING at the Southwest corner of said parcel;

THENCE N 00º 14’ 57” E along the East line of S. Cockrell Hill Road for a distance of 210.00 feet to a point for corner at the Northwest corner of said parcel and the East line of S. Cockrell Hill Road;

THENCE 89º 44’ 45” E along a common line of said parcel and Candle Meadow Addition for a distance of 260 feet to a point for corner at the Northeast corner of said parcel and the east line of said parcel;

THENCE 00º 14’ 57” E. along a common line of said parcel and Candle Meadow Addition for a distance of 210.00 feet to a point for corner at the Southeast corner of said parcel and south line of said parcel;

THENCE 89º 44’ 45” E along a common line of said parcel and Candle Meadow Addition for a distance of 260 feet to a POINT OF BEGINNING at the Southwest corner of said parcel and the East line of S. Cockrell Hill Road and containing 1.25 acres of land.