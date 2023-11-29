DeSoto Police Seeking Information On A Subject In Connection With Kestrel Avenue Shooting

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DESOTO- In late October, officers responded to a shooting with injuries on Kestrel Ave in the Northern part of DeSoto. When officers arrived, they provided medical assistance and the victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics where he was expected to make a full recovery.

As far as detectives know, this was a random event with no connection between the two individuals.

Detectives are now searching for the subject responsible for the shooting and need the public’s help to identify him. The subject is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s. The subject was last seen running toward a neighborhood near Omar Street and Polk Street.

If you have any questions or information, please contact the DeSoto Detectives at 469-658-3050.

To send an anonymous crime tip via text message to the DeSoto Police Department, text the keyword DESOTO and your message to 847411 (tip411).