DeSoto Police Seek Information Concerning Whereabouts of 27-Year-Old Woman

Desoto Police are investigating a missing persons case involving 27-year-old Arlington Resident Amber Garcia and are seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Ms. Garcia was briefly taken into custody in DeSoto for a misdemeanor on the morning of December 1st and released later that day.

Amber Garcia’s mother, Dalila Correa, said she began receiving phone calls and text messages two days later on December 3rd indicating that her daughter was being held for ransom. Though Correa contacted Arlington Police to report the alleged ransom requests, the case ended up with DeSoto Police because that was the location of her daughter’s last known whereabouts.

Dalila Correa contacted DeSoto Police about her daughter Amber just before Noon on December 5th and they immediately opened a missing person investigation. A current photo and description of Amber Garcia are provided below and ask anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to contact DeSoto Police via DeSoto’s non-emergency number at 972-223-6111.

Description:

Amber Garcia

Hispanic female

09/12/96

5’5” 115lbs