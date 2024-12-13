DeSoto Police Respond to Armed Suspect, Resulting in Fatal Shooting and Ongoing Investigation

The City of DeSoto and the DeSoto Police Department are deeply committed to transparency and the safety of our community. We are issuing the following statement regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred today.
On December 13, 2024, at 10:39 AM, DeSoto police dispatch received a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 1000 block of Hunter’s Creek Dr. Upon reestablishing contact, the caller identified himself as twenty-six-year-old Arthur Lee Armstrong, Jr. and stated that he had “several” weapons and wanted to harm police. Desoto Police Department patrol officers responded to the location after a second caller confirmed that Armstrong was at the location with multiple other residents and armed with a knife.
Upon arrival at the location, officers encountered Armstrong in the front yard of the residence. Armstrong, armed with a knife in each hand, immediately approached officers aggressively and disregarded multiple commands from officers to stop and drop the weapons. As Armstrong continued to close the distance between himself and the officers, one DeSoto officer fired a single round from a patrol rifle, striking Armstrong in the chest. Officers disarmed Armstrong and immediately began lifesaving measures. Armstrong was transported to Central Methodist Hospital by DeSoto EMS but was ultimately pronounced deceased upon arrival.
At the request of the DeSoto Police Department, officers from the Major Crimes Unit of the Grand Prairie Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and are heading up the investigation of the incident. Additionally, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit was contacted, and an investigator from the unit was dispatched to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. The officer who discharged his patrol rifle during this incident was placed on paid administrative leave, per DeSoto Police Department policy, while the above investigations are conducted.
We understand the profound impact incidents like this have on our community, the individuals involved, and their families. The DeSoto Police Department has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we are committed to sharing information as it becomes available.
A press conference will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 16th, at the DeSoto Police Department to provide additional information regarding the incident.