DeSoto Police Chief Warns DeSoto Businesses Illegal Activity Will Not Be Tolerated

DESOTO – The DeSoto Police executed search warrants at four establishments in DeSoto

earlier this week after uncovering possible illegal gambling using 8 Liner gaming machines.

Police pointed out some of the machines are referred to as 8 Liners because a person wins by having matches eight different ways, which results in a gaming win.

The four locations that were uncovered for illegal gaming law violations included:

Happy Mart – 1100 E. Pleasant Run #133

Family Mart – 1231 E. Pleasant Run #114

Daily Food Mart – 900 N. Polk #102

DeSoto Food Mart – 901 N. Polk #303

The warrant search located 60 machines and seized $17,000 in cash. DeSoto Police were not able to share information about how that amount was detected.

DeSoto PD has been watching these four businesses for some time and will periodically also

execute random checks in retail companies throughout the city.

When the officers see the 8 Liner gaming machines, they then relay that information to

detectives who follow up to determine if there are violations involved.

According to DeSoto PD, it is not sure if individuals own these four businesses or

corporation, but police said, “Detectives are still looking into the true ownership of these

businesses.”

There is also a good chance other business establishments in the city are involved in illegal gaming, and if discovered, police said enforcement is planned.

“This is just the first wave of warrant searches conducted against area establishments suspected of illegal gaming, and violators should know that we are monitoring other reports of alleged illegal activity and will be coming for them next,” said DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa. “This type of activity hurts our community and our residents and will not be tolerated.”

While DeSoto Police have uncovered the illicit gaming activity, they are also working with the DeSoto Fire and Development Services departments to enforce other possible city violations.

For each business undergoing a warrant search, inspections are conducted to ensure compliance with fire regulations, City-issued Certificates of Occupancy, and building permits.

The investigations into the gaming violations are ongoing, and police are not only probing how those utilizing these gaming machines are made aware of their locations but also looking into any other illicit activities that might be going on at them.

According to a press release from the DeSoto Police Department, “The businesses in question were found to have committed a Class A Misdemeanor for Keeping of a Gambling Place but have not been formally charged at this time pending continued investigation.”

Residents who suspect illegal gambling is occurring in their community can contact DeSoto Police at (469) 658-3050.

DeSoto Police indicated an effective way to determine if a location is part of an illicit gambling ring is to observe these types of machines in businesses throughout the city and then contact police to make that determination.

Police also said they believe these machines are prevalent in other metroplex cities. It is unknown how severe the Dallas DA’s office will consider this type of illegal activity, and DeSoto Police said they have not spoken to DA John Creuzot on the matter.

Chief Costa said, “As long as businesses in DeSoto continue to use these coin-operated machines for gambling purposes, then our officers will continue to be aggressive in these types of investigations.”