DeSoto Library named one of the Best in Texas

Receives Coveted Achievement of Library Excellence Award from TMLDA

Libraries play a crucial role in communities like DeSoto, TX, serving as vibrant hubs that foster learning, creativity, and community engagement. They provide access to a wealth of resources, including books, e-books, audiobooks, and multimedia materials, that support education and lifelong learning. Libraries also offer vital services such as computer access, internet connectivity, and digital literacy programs, helping bridge the digital divide and ensuring that all members of the community have access to information and technology. Beyond their role as repositories of knowledge, libraries in communities like DeSoto often serve as gathering places, hosting a variety of events and programs that bring people together, promote cultural enrichment, and support local artists and authors.

The DeSoto Public Library has been honored with the 2023 Achievement of Library Excellence Award by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), a branch of the Texas Municipal League (TML). The award recognizes the library’s outstanding efforts in serving underserved and special populations, enhancing services, implementing innovative marketing strategies, promoting cultural, topical, and educational programs, supporting literacy, organizing summer reading clubs, fostering collaboration, facilitating workforce development, promoting digital inclusion, and maintaining a comprehensively trained staff.

“I am continuously amazed at the incredible job that our library director, senior management, and staff do to keep our residents informed, engaged, and even entertained in a welcoming setting that attracts residents from all backgrounds and age groups and lets them know that the time they spend with us is time spent with family and friends,” observed DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor who added, “I am very pleased but not at all surprised that our stellar library system received such a coveted recognition.”

The DeSoto Public Library was one of only 84 Texas libraries to receive the TMLDA 2023 designation out of a statewide network of 545 Texas public libraries. According to the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, the DeSoto Public Library is now in the top 15% of all public libraries in the State of Texas.

“Because of our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our community, we were able to show the TMLDA why the DeSoto Public Library should earn this award,” said Library Director Heather McEntee. “We all put in long hours and go the extra mile to connect with our residents because we want to make their library experience better and better each time they walk through our door.”

To find out what is happening at the DeSoto Public Library, visit their website: https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/departments/library/index.php

To learn more about the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, visit their website: https://tmlda.org/about/