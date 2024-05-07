DeSoto ISD Presents Positive Outlook at the 2024 State of District Address to the Business, Civic Community

Facebook

DeSoto, TX – The DeSoto Independent School District presented the annual State of the District to its local business & civic community during a lunch event hosted by the DeSoto Area Chamber of Commerce on May 2, 2024, at the DeSoto Civic Center.

During this event, district, city, and state elected officials and staff, corporate, and small business owners got a glimpse of how the district is soaring higher through the Triple-A Experience of academics, arts, and athletics and received a call-to-action to be active supporters of the students and district.

DeSoto High School senior leaders, Joshua Levine and Tatum Carter opened the event as emcees following guests networking as they entered the DeSoto Civic Center’s Bluebonnet Room while tunes from the DeSoto High School and Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School jazz bands welcomed the guests to their seats.

Opening the program, the DeSoto High School JROTC Eagle Battalion presented the colors as members of the Woodridge Fine Arts Elementary Choir sang the national anthem.

The guests dined on entrees prepared by the DeSoto High School Culinary Arts students, at tables with centerpieces designed by students in DHS Floral Design class. Framed artwork by the district’s fine arts students was displayed throughout the venue.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers served as the keynote presenter sharing highlights of the district’s progress before sharing her appreciation for the community’s commitment to the district’s students, the impacts and solutions to help advance student achievement, and the request for the community to advocate and actively support the district’s journey to soar higher.

Dr. Rodgers’ presentation focused on four critical areas of the district’s efforts to enhance the Triple-A Experience, the district’s well-rounded and holistic approach to education rooted in academics, arts, and athletics:

Academics as led by Chief Academic Officer Stephanie McCloud

Safety as led by Chief of Maintenance and Operations James Thomas

Finance as led by Interim Chief Business Officer Michael McSwain

Communications as led by Chief Communications Officer Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones

The DeSoto Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping the city maintain a strong business community by continuing to work toward improving and strengthening partnerships with its members and stakeholders. Learn more about the chamber at www.desotoareachamber.org.

Learn more about the great things that are happening in DeSoto ISD by visiting our website at www.desotoisd.org.