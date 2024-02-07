DeSoto ISD National Signing Day Celebrates Next Step for Student-Athletes, Families

Facebook

(DESOTO, TX) —Ten student-athletes accepted college athletic scholarships today at DeSoto High School during the annual National Signing Day event.

“As a superintendent, you are always proud to see students taking a step forward in their educational journey, and we are extremely proud to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work and efforts of these three scholar-athletes who will go on to represent DeSoto High School and DeSoto ISD at their respective colleges and universities,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers.

Surrounded at tables decked out in each student-athlete’s college of choice, DeSoto High School student-athletes’ commitments were announced to a gym full of peers, parents, and community members cheering them on as they were escorted across DHS’ Chris Dyer Gymnasium by friends and family members.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes and their families as they sign athletic scholarships to compete at some of the nation’s top colleges and universities—a testament to the caliber of athletic and academic experiences offered to DeSoto ISD scholars,” said DeSoto ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Claude Mathis.

The 2024 class of DeSoto High School student-athlete commitments are listed below:

Diaz, Angel/Football/University of Texas–Permian Basin

Douglas, Jason/Football/University of Nevada

Johnson, Dylan/Football/Hutchison Community College

Laye, Ja’Mari/Football/Texas State University

Neely, Paityn/Girls Track/University of Las Vegas Nevada

Pride, TJ/Football/New Mexico State University

Rambo, Jayden/Volleyball/ Mississippi Valley Stae University

Trawick, Jaden/Football/Northeastern State University

Williams, Nasya/Girls Track/Louisiana State University

Williams, Peyton/Boys Soccer/University of Evansville