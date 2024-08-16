DeSoto ISD Educator Named Region 10 Elementary Teacher of the Year

Facebook

DESOTO, TEXAS – The DeSoto Independent School District embarked upon a history-making moment when its elementary teacher of the year, Lauren Stewart, was chosen as the 2025 Region 10 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year at the annual statewide teacher celebration at the Frontier Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, the first selection for the district.

“I am in utter shock,” said Stewart, the lead special education inclusion teacher at Frank D. Moates Elementary. “It is humbling to know that someone would think I could be the representative who goes to bat for educators in this entire region.”

The selection of Stewart for this prestigious award out of 126 other applicants was attributed to the following according to the Region 10 ESC press release.

Being a champion for students with special needs and passionate about implementing innovative strategies, utilizing data-driven insights, and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to ensure the success of every child under her care.

Recognizing the need for enhanced support and resources and creating a comprehensive program of professional development sessions, newsletters, and informational materials to enable parents, staff, and community members to be effective advocates for inclusive education.

Connecting her students with the community through hands-on volunteer opportunities and cross-curricular, immersive learning experiences with local artists, scientists, and community leaders.

Principal Angela Robinson, who leads the DeSoto ISD campus where Stewart is employed, was overjoyed by the news and echoed her dedication.

“She truly deserves this because she goes above and beyond for the faculty and the students to be sure that they have what they need to be successful,” said Robinson. “Ms. Stewart connects with her students, analyzes their needs to see which way they learn best, and then supplies that need in her classroom.”

Lauren Stewart has over 12 years of academic instructional experience and has spent the last seven working in DeSoto ISD. For three years, she has served at the Frank D. Moates Elementary campus supporting the instruction of students with special needs in the third through fifth grades. Stewart is recognized on her campus for the relationships that she builds with her students, their families, and her peers. Throughout the year, she collaborates with colleagues to create an inclusive and engaging learning environment and contribute to the betterment of our campus community.

Stewart believes that every student has promise and as an educator, she possesses the power to mold their destiny and unleash their true potential.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers was thrilled to celebrate the instructional excellence of Stewart and this remarkable moment in district history.

“I, congratulate Lauren Stewart and sincerely thank her for all she does to help us to soar higher,” she said. “This award speaks to the quality of the educators in DeSoto ISD and Ms. Stewart is the embodiment of our district mission to ensure that all students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest levels.”

As the Texas Region 10 Teacher of the Year, Stewart is now 1 of 40 Regional Teachers of the Year being considered for the state-level title of Texas Teacher of the Year, a selection process facilitated by the Texas Association of School Administrators in Fall 2024.

See more Soaring Stories from DeSoto ISD at www.DeSotoISD.org/newsroom.