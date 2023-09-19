DeSoto ISD Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Facebook

(DeSoto, Texas) – DeSoto Independent School District is enriched by its diversity and grateful for opportunities to highlight the cultures of its school community. From September 15 to October 15, DeSoto ISD will observe Hispanic Heritage Month and show homage to the students, staff, community businesses, and alumni who are making positive impacts and valuable contributions to society.

This year, the 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Theme is “Celebrating Your Roots, Honoring Your Heritage” and focuses on Music, industry and business, literacy, and the arts.

The month-long cultural observance will include a video series, social media campaign, and historical facts in addition to providing opportunities for students and their families to engage, learn, inform, and celebrate people who make up the fabric of the school community through classroom learning and campus events, contests, festivals, and more.

The United States of America is known as a Melting Pot of immigrants who gathered to form a nation. Throughout the existence of the country, the myriad of cultures has been noted and integrated into the fabric of the country.

When did this Cultural Celebration Begin?

The Hispanic heritage observance began as a week-long celebration in 1968 under the late U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson. The week evolved into a month under the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1988 as the population of Hispanic and Latin Americans increased in the United States.

Did You Know?

The celebration dates are not just happenstance but are chosen to commemorate a set of specific dates and observances of the Hispanic and Latin Culture in America. The observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month specifically highlights Americans who immigrated from nations of Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, and South, and Central America.

September 15 is the independence anniversary of Latin American countries El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras.

is the independence anniversary of Latin American countries El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras. September 16 is Mexican Independence Day.

is Mexican Independence Day. September 18 is Chile’s Independence Day.

is Chile’s Independence Day. October 12 is Dia de la Raza or Columbus Day.

How will DeSoto ISD Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

Over the years, the Hispanic and Latino culture continued its growth in the United States and also in the DeSoto ISD community.

This year, DeSoto ISD, the students, staff, and stakeholders will participate in the weekly observance of activities that increase knowledge and awareness of the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities.

Students will participate in Literary and art Competitions centered around this month of cultural awareness. Staff will also help students to make real-world connections through a social campaign that shares their cultural experience and background.

The DeSoto school community can expect to encourage all stakeholders to partake in this month of cultural celebration. Several campuses are hosting events and programs specific to Hispanic Heritage Month. Please contact the campus for dates and times.

About DeSoto Independent School District



DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 7,400 students and 1,000 employees. The district comprises 10 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation. DeSoto ISD’s mission is to ensure students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest level. The District’s 2021 Be The Future Strategic Plan focuses on equity, access, and excellence in an effort to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla.For more information about DeSoto ISD, visitwww.desotoisd.org.