DeSoto ISD Announces Series of 2025 Bond Info Sessions

DESOTO, TEXAS – The DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to approve a bond election set for this spring. Three propositions related to a proposed bond will be featured on the ballot regarding campus renovations, a student-athlete success center and upgrades to various athletics facilities; and ADA-compliance updates to Eagle Stadium.

To assist community stakeholders with accessing accurate information related to the bond and in order to provide opportunities to ask questions related to the proposed bond program, the district will offer the following engagement opportunities:

Virtual and In-Person Bond Talks:

Virtual and in-person informational sessions designed to provide an overview of the proposed bond program inclusive of the development of the plan and proposal, a breakdown of the propositions and impact to stakeholders; and where stakeholders can access information related to the bond program.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 12-12:45 p.m. Virtual

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 7:30-8:15 a.m. Virtual

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 7-7:45 p.m. Virtual

Monday, April 14, 2025 9-10 a.m. In-Person at Belt Line Conf. Center

Thursday, April 24, 2025 6-7 p.m. In-Person at Belt Line Conf. Center

Monday, April 28, 2025 12-12:45 p.m. Virtual

Those interested in engaging in the virtual Bond Talk webinars, may do so via the following link.

2025 DeSoto ISD Bond Talk Virtual Webinar

Bond Talk Bus Tours:

Those interested in an in-person, guided bus tour of district facilities to more deeply understand considerations posed in the proposed bond program, have two opportunities to do so on the following dates:

Saturday, April 12, 2025 9-11 a.m. Departing from DeSoto ISD Admin. Bldg

Saturday, April 26, 2025 1-3 p.m. Departing from DeSoto ISD Admin. Bldg

There are limited spaces available for the bus tours. So, please reserve your spot early by registering to attend via the link below:

2025 Bond Talk Bus Tour Registration

Eagle Insights Podcast

DeSoto ISD recently introduced a video podcast series highlighting aspects of the districts from various perspectives. The first episode will feature an up-close-and-personal conversation with DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers and district Chief Communications Officer Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones as they discuss the bond propositions and frequently asked questions regarding the bond proposal.

Tune in via YouTube and the DeSoto ISD website or wherever you access your podcasts. The episode is expected to air at the top of April.

For more information about DeSoto ISD and its initiatives, visit www.DeSotoISD.org .

About DeSoto Independent School District

DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 6,000 students and 800 employees. The district comprises 10 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation. DeSoto ISD’s mission is to ensure students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest levels. The District’s 2021 Be The Future Strategic Plan focuses on equity, access, and excellence to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla.

