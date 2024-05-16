DeSoto ISD Announces Angela Robinson As 2024 Principal of the Year

Facebook

DeSoto, TX — For the first time in several years, the DeSoto Independent School District is proud to recognize a Principal of the Year. Studies show that principals and their longevity are key indicators of school and student achievement. This year, the district established an opportunity for principals to submit proposals for consideration of their appointment as Principal of the Year. In addition to the self-submitted proposals, principals’ performance as well as their school’s performance inclusive of student achievement data was considered in the naming of the district Principal of the Year.

With this in mind, the District is proud to announce that Principal Angela Robinson of Frank D. Moates Elementary has been named the DeSoto ISD 2024 Principal of the Year.

About Principal Robinson:

Angela Robinson arrived to lead the Moates elementary campus in 2021 after serving as principal at Cockrell Hill Elementary since 2018. Prior to her arrival in DeSoto ISD, Robinson held a number of administrative appointments in the Lancaster Independent School District since 2013.

Robinson is described as a forward-thinking leader with a track record of success in improving educational systems through strategic planning and program and curriculum development. Robinson’s body of experience with specialized expertise in elementary and bilingual education positioned her to effectively serve Moates’ students, teachers and families.

Principal Robinson has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Robinson’s previous recognitions and honors include:

· Alta Mesa Learning Center Teacher of the Year – 2003 and 2005

· Phi Delta Kappa- Curriculum Auditor – 2013

· Who’s Who Among American Educators – 2015

· National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Member – 2015

· TASBE/Southwest Dallas Alliance of Black School Educators – Presenter, 2017

· Trinity Valley Community College- Presenter/Keynote Speaker – 2018

· Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association Member (2018-Present)

· DeSoto ISD Principal of the Month – 2019

· DeSoto ISD Administrator Presenter – 2024

· Selected for the University of North Texas Principal Impact Collaborative – 2023

“When thinking about leading with influence, I always lead with the data first to create purpose,” said Robinson who also noted stakeholder engagement as a key focus in her leadership. “By being inclusive of every group, we create a plan that is a win-win for everyone.”

Robinson demonstrates innovation and leadership qualities that contribute to a positive climate and culture by including her faculty, student, and parent voices through collaboration regarding decisions that are made on the campus level that will impact them.

“As a campus leader, the key element for implementing a successful program or initiative is getting buy-in from stakeholders,” she shared.

Robinson’s vision for Moates Elementary scholars is for them to learn and grow at their fullest potential and to become 21st-century citizens who will change the world.

“The most important thing we do to achieve our goals is to meet with each individual scholar and have them set their own goals,” said Robinson.

“Students track and update their data after each major assessment and are able to communicate their goals, graph progress made, and determine additional action steps or support they will need to take in order to meet their goals, creating personal advocacy and ownership of their progress.”

“Principal Robinson is a shining example of what it means to lead with students in mind,” said DeSoto ISD Executive Director of School Leadership Dr. Rashida Hobbs-Jones. “Her high expectations and deep investment in the success of her students and staff make a world of difference in their experiences at Moates. “In that campus, Robinson has created a strong sense of community and collaboration designed to help staff, scholars, and their families soar.”