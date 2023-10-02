DeSoto ISD 2023 Homecoming Parade and Carnival

Facebook

DeSoto Independent School District and DeSoto High School are excited to kick off Homecoming Week October 9-13, 2023.

This year’s theme, “A Different World,” will pay homage to the 90s-themed sitcom which follows a group of college students through their higher ed experiences. A nod to the district’s focus on college, career, and military readiness, the theme embodies the excellence and engagement in the district inclusive of all stakeholders including students, families, alumni, and community members who are invited to join in the fun and festivities and showcase their Eagle spirit through the Triple-A Experience of Academics, Arts and Athletics.

The annual DeSoto ISD Homecoming week is a demonstration of community spirit. This year’s parade will culminate in a community carnival set to take place at the DeSoto High School Multipurpose Center. The DeSoto ISD school community is invited to take part in and attend this year’s parade and carnival on October 11, 2023.

Oct. 11: Homecoming Parade and Carnival

Oct. 13 Homecoming Football Game

Oct. 14: Homecoming Dance

Homecoming Parade:

The 2023 Homecoming parade and carnival will have opportunities for campuses and school groups, community groups, and local businesses to participate in the parade and as vendors at the carnival.

For those interested in volunteering, participating, and/or attending the parade, the district has set forth the following guidelines:

No smoking, vaping, or alcohol consumption

No lewd or inappropriate music

No lewd or inappropriate clothing or messages on clothing

All floats for parade vehicles must be fully decorated according to the theme or the DeSoto Eagles spirit, mascot, and colors.