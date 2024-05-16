DeSoto Honors Fallen Officers At Memorial Event

Facebook

The City of DeSoto paid homage Wednesday morning to the nation’s fallen peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. More than 70 officers, officials, and residents turned out for the event which included words of support and profound gratitude.

DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor and several members of the DeSoto City Council were on hand to honor the fallen. The Mayor read a proclamation pointing out that “In the performance of their duties there were 136 law enforcement officer fatalities in 2023 with Texas losing roughly 11 officers.”

While the death of even one peace officer is tragic and one too many, Assistant Police Chief Ryan Jesionek reported that losses in the law enforcement community have actually decreased. Said Assistant Chief Jesionek, “We gather together today to honor and pay tribute to those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities. But before fulfilling our somber purpose here today, please allow for the presence of hope as the number of officer line-of-duty deaths decreased by 39% from 2022 to 2023, and for the first time since 2019, COVID-19 was not the leading cause of on-duty death.”

You can view the ceremony which was broadcast live on the City’s Facebook Page at https://fb.watch/s4Ai-FMm1Y/