Desoto First Responders Awarded Mayoral Commendation in Case of Missing Child

DESOTO – It is not always that first responders from both the Police Department and the Fire Department, as well as city dispatchers, have the chance to be commended for a job well done.

At the City of DeSoto Council meeting last week, DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and the City Council were able to commend the city’s first responders for locating a child who had gone missing but was found by first responders before the situation turned into a tragedy.

As explained by Mayor Proctor during the presentation, a Mayoral Commendation presentation was given to DeSoto First Responders in the case of a missing child who had slipped out of her house.

The incident happened on November 23, 2024, when three-year-old toddler Kaliayah went missing from her home.

Proctor explained, “She got up in the middle of the night, unlocked her front door, and went outside looking for her father after he had left for work.”

DeSoto Police and Fire Rescue searched tirelessly from door to door for over an hour and finally found her.

Proctor explained that DeSoto Paramedics checked the child out and returned her safely to her mother, Ashley Collins.

“It is with immense pride that we share our gratitude tonight as I stand before you to recognize the extraordinary work of our first responders,” Proctor said.

“Tonight, I bestow a mayoral commendation to these brave individuals because without their unwavering dedication and the grace of God, Mayoral Commendation presentation what could have potentially been a very tragic situation ended up with them locating the child and returning her home. So, through tireless work and dedication, I want to call up a few individuals here tonight: Emergency Dispatchers Kaneesha Dixon, Yamilet Rojas, Seth Thompson and, also, our Fire Department Whitley Fagan, Cornelius Henderson as well as those with the Police Department Officer Victoria Gonzalez, Officer Keith Ratliff, Officer Ramarlo Robertson, Officer Joel Hernandez and Officer Joshua Bush. Let’s put our hands together and give them a great big clap,” Proctor said.

The Mayor also recognized Police Chief Joe Costa and Fire Chief Bryan Southard.

Southard thanked the Mayor for recognizing the city’s dispatchers, the fire fighters involved and added “Our dispatchers, obviously we don’t do this for the recognition. When I called the firefighters and ask them to come [to the meeting tonight] they kind of gave me… well, they do it because they love serving people. Our firefighters, our dispatchers, and our police officers. You have got to have a heart to serve and a heart to do this,s and we are very thankful this had a very happy ending and outcome for the family and everyone involved.”

After the city council meeting, Chief Costa said, “I am very proud of the DeSoto Police Department and all those involved in this situation. We take these matters very seriously and we are very happy this incident resulted in a positive outcome for all.”