DeSoto City Councilmember Pierette Parker appointed to National League of Cities ITC Committee

DeSoto City Councilmember Pierette Parker has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Committee Federal Advocacy Committee. Councilmember Parker was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on Information Technology and Communications. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America’s cities, towns and villages at the local level,” said NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA. “I’m thrilled to have Councilmember Parker serve on NLC’s 2024 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Committee this year and look forward to working with her to strengthen the federal-local partnership and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities.”

Councilmember Parker looks forward to her committee assignment and using what she learns to benefit operations in DeSoto. “My commitment is to assist the City of DeSoto in making vital information distribution and communication as effortless as the touch of a button or the stroke of a keypad. The key to achieving this lies in harnessing the power of the best available technology.”

As a member of NLC’s 2024 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Committee, Councilmember Parker will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Kevin Kramer, Councilmember, Louisville, KY; Vice Chair Bobby Scott, Mayor, Center Point, AL; and Vice Chair Donald Groesser, Mayor, Ralston, NE.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: https://www.nlc.org/advocacy/ federal-advocacy-committees/.