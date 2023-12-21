DeSoto City Council Member Dr. Dinah Marks Elected To NLC Women In Municipal Government Board

Facebook

Will Serve a Two-Year Term as an At-Large Board Member

DeSoto Council Member Dr. Dinah Marks has been elected to a two-year term as an At-Large Board Member of the Women in Municipal Government (WIMG) Constituency Group of the National League of Cities (NLC). WIMG serves as a forum for communication and networking among women municipal officials and their colleagues to share ideas and develop leadership experience. Council Member Marks was elected in November at NLC’s 2023 City Summit conference in Atlanta, GA.

Established in 1974, WIMG provides a platform for municipal leaders to connect, share best practices, and advocate for the needs of their communities. The group also contributes to NLC’s leadership development, policy formulation, advocacy, and program activities.

“Constituency groups play a vital role in shaping and influencing NLC’s programming by uplifting the voices and priorities of all of our communities,” said NLC President Mayor-Elect David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA. “I am excited to work with the WIMG leadership, including Council Member Marks, and look forward to supporting his vision this year as a leader of this very important group.”

“Thank you to the NLC for allowing me to take on this important role with its Women In Municipal Government Constituency Group,” said Council Member Marks. “Some of the most innovative ideas in government come from women and by sharing our best practices and keeping in constant communication with each other we can continue to make a big difference in cities throughout the nation.”

This year’s group will be led by President Yvette Colbourne, Commissioner from Miramar, FL, and Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, Council Member from San Antonio, TX, serving as First Vice President.

For more information on NLC’s constituency groups, visit: https://www.nlc.org/cg