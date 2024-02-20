DeSoto Awards the 19 Cleanest Food Handling Establishments in the City

Facebook

The City of DeSoto presented its Environmental Health Awards of Excellence during Monday evening’s DeSoto City Council Special Meeting to the 19 cleanest food handling establishments in the city based on receiving a score of 97 or higher during two consecutive health inspections.

Presenting the awards was City of DeSoto Environmental Health Specialist John E. Malvern, RS, who conducts DeSoto’s health inspections. Said Malvern, “Our inspections are very thorough and follow stringent health and sanitation guidelines established by the State of Texas and the City of DeSoto, so a passing grade means there are no health or safety threats but a repeat score of 97 or above means that the food handling establishment has gone above and beyond and you can have overall confidence that the establishment is a safe place to eat.”

The recipients of DeSoto’s 2023 Environmental Health Awards of Excellence follow in alphabetical order:

1. Two Sisters Sweet Creations

2. Cambridge Academy

3. Cross of Christ Daycare

4. Delightful Desserts

5. Delightful Sweets

6. Dream Donuts

7. Excel Learning Center

8. Friends Place

9. Hampton Inn and Suites

10. Herb N Swigg

11. Kidz N Heart

12. Rays BBQ

13. Subway Parkerville Rd

14. Uplift Gradus Preparatory

15. DeSoto Senior Center

16. Desoto Jail Health

17. Desoto Private School

18. Whataburger Pleasant Run

19. Aldi

To learn more about DeSoto’s Food Establishment Requirements, Permits & Inspection visit the City’s new website: https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/…/food_service_and_retail