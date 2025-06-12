DCHHS Reports Case of Measles in a Fully Vaccinated Dallas County Resident

Facebook

Dallas (June 12, 2025) –Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) confirms the first case of measles in a Dallas County resident for 2025. The case involves a female in her mid-twenties who was fully vaccinated. The individual was contagious beginning May 30, 2025, until June 7, 2025. The individual has received care, and public health officials are working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed. This is an ongoing investigation of an isolated case at this point as the exposure source is unknown.

Individuals who were at the places at the times listed below may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this individual.

Lemma Coffee Plano

1023 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074

5/31/2025 from 9:00am-12:00pm

First Baptist Plano

3665 W President George Bush Hwy, Plano, TX 75075

6/1/2025 from 1:00pm-5:30pm

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a characteristic rash that begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. The disease can lead to severe complications, especially in young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

“Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of all Dallas County residents. We are actively investigating this case and working to identify any individuals who may have been exposed,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director at Dallas County Health and Human Services. “The best way to protect yourself from measles is to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required to receive full protection.”

DCHHS Clinical Services | Immunization Clinics or call (214) 819-2004 to schedule an appointment. The MMR vaccine is offered at doctor’s offices and DCHHS immunizations clinics. You can find a DCHHS clinic near you ator call (214) 819-2004 to schedule an appointment.

As part of our ongoing efforts to control the spread of measles, DCHHS is collaborating closely with healthcare providers, schools, and other community partners to monitor the situation and implement appropriate control measures.