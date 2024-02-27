DCHHS Named Finalist in IDC Government Insights’ 7th Annual Smart Cities North America Awards

Facebook

DALLAS (February 27, 2024) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has been named a finalist in the International Data Corporation (IDC) Government Insights’ seventh annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA) for data modernization efforts with the Disease Surveillance and Investigation System. The awards recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects and provide a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region.

“We’re honored to be nominated as a finalist in the Smart Cities North America Awards for the work that our team has done with modernizing our public health data systems,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “While the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented challenge, it prompted us to find new ways to apply and implement the latest technology available to address this and future public health issues.”

Finalists in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents.

As a next step in the nomination process, we invite the public to click the link to vote for DCHHS https://rb.gy/nyvgwy. Scroll down to the Public Health and Social Services section – option 9. Voting will be open through 5:00 pm ET Friday, March 8th. Winners will be announced on March 27th and honored at the Smart Cities Connect conference on May 7-10, 2024, in Raleigh, NC.