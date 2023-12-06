DCHHS Launches New Website to Help Combat the Fentanyl Crisis

Facebook

DALLAS (December 5, 2023) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) launches a new website to fight against fentanyl and its devastating effects in Dallas County – fightfentanyldc.com. The website provides important information, in both English and Spanish, about Fentanyl and the dangers of using this illicit drug. According to DCHHS mortality data, in 2021, Fentanyl claimed the lives of over 150

people in Dallas County.

“Unfortunately, someone in the U.S. dies from Fentanyl every 8.5 seconds, and 5 Texans die from Fentanyl overdoses every day,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director/Health Authority. “To save lives, we must raise awareness about the lethal effects of fentanyl while promoting strategies to reduce harm and mitigate risk. We hope this website and the toolkit resources are helpful tools to provide education

and critical resources on how to prevent and stop fentanyl overdoses in our community.”

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Therefore, overdoses happen faster and are harder to stop. Fentanyl is commonly mixed with other drugs or made into pills. It cannot be seen, tasted, or smelled when mixed with other drugs, so it is almost impossible to detect, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl.

The website also provides information on a life-saving antidote to fentanyl overdoses: Naloxone. Naloxone is a nasal spray that can stop a fentanyl overdose in 2-3 minutes. Naloxone can be purchased over the counter at most local pharmacies.