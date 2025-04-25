DC Super Heroes Take Over Gaylord Texan Resort: Gaylord Hotels First-Ever ‘DC Summer’ with Immersive Attractions

Facebook

Grapevine TX, (April 23, 2025) – Gaylord Hotels and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) introduce DC Summer, a first-of-its-kind collaboration coming to Gaylord Texan Resort May 23 through Sept. 1. As part of the resort’s annual SummerFest event, this debut partnership will bring 12 action-packed themed experiences, allowing guests to step into a world of legendary DC Super Heroes and notorious Super-Villains like never before. From immersive attractions to thrilling family-friendly activities, this supersized summer celebration invites fans of all ages to experience the power of DC’s iconic characters.

Universe of Light Featuring DC – Exclusively at Gaylord Texan Resort

Spanning an impressive 17,500 square feet, Universe of Light Featuring DC, will feature multiple worlds and 40 iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Visitors of the attraction will enter the DC Universe and discover 1,000 brilliantly crafted lanterns (up to 24 feet tall and made with 30 miles of silk) bringing iconic DC locations and beloved characters from the comic book pages to Gaylord Texan Resort on a larger-than-life scale. From Batman’s Gotham City and Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira to Superman’s Metropolis, each vibrant display captures the action and artistry of DC’s world-renowned storytelling. The attraction will include unique photo moments for fans, including a chance to sit inside the Batmobile, an aerial confrontation between Superman and Lex Luthor high above Metropolis, interactive experiences such as exploring Themyscira, an epic battle between the Justice League and an intergalactic foe, and meet-and-greet opportunities with real-life DC Super Heroes. Attendees can also purchase an all-new Custom DC Comic, available only at Gaylord Texan and created specifically for Universe of Light. Stay tuned for more news.

Renderings of the event as well as “making of” images of the characters and scenes coming together now can be seen here: https://marrstar.box.com/s/ zysgdq7hma9z1mc6a2hkle2hovqt94 7x

This event will be available to overnight resort guests and local daytime visitors. Purchase tickets today at www.gaylordtexantickets.com.

DC Summer at Gaylord Texan

DC Summer Activations at Gaylord Texan Resort:

In addition to the stunning Universe of Light Featuring DC lantern show, guests can immerse themselves in a thrilling lineup of paid and complimentary DC-themed activations and events, bringing the excitement of Super Heroes and Super-Villains to life throughout the resort. From interactive experiences and photo opportunities to themed scavenger hunts, family-friendly games, and exclusive merchandise, every corner of the resort is infused with the vibrant energy of the DC Universe.

DC Summer at Gaylord Texan

DC Super Hero’s Mission Checklist: Begin the adventure at check in with a Super Hero badge and a checklist of challenges to complete across the resort. Guests can celebrate their heroic feats with a Super Hero Certificate at check out.

Revenge of The Riddler Scavenger Hunt: Work with the Justice League to solve The Riddler’s tricky puzzles scattered throughout the resort.

DC Super Hero Craft Zone: Let the superhero within take shape by embracing creativity at this fun arts and crafts station. Every superhero should help shape their origin story.

Character Dining with The Joker and Harley Quinn: Step into the twisted world of Gotham City, where danger and excitement await at every turn. While savoring a meal fit for heroes, guests will face a choice: help Batman bring the Super-Villains to justice, or help Harley Quinn and The Joker with their secret plan.

DC Super Secret Menu: Use a secret codeword to access a special menu. Super Hero-inspired cocktails, mighty appetizers and legendary desserts await—because saving the world works up an appetite.

DC Super Hero Academy Live Show: Hear legendary tales straight from the comic books! But this isn’t just story time, it’s a chance for guests to jump into the action and flex their super powers. Solve puzzles, test heroic instincts and craft a personal adventure. Stay sharp – Heroes may make a surprise appearance.

DC Super Hero Sightings: A member of the Justice League is on a mission to thwart The Riddler’s latest nefarious plot right here and needs assistance. Snap a photo, lend a hand and be a part of the heroics.

DC Super Hero Splash: Dive into an epic poolside celebration packed with superhero games, DC trivia, epic water slides, and DJ-spun beats. It’s the ultimate splash bash for heroes of all ages!

Battle for Justice Light Show: Watch the mesmerizing clash between DC’s greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains unfold across the night sky through electrifying visuals, stunning lighting effects and a cinematic musical score that will keep everyone glued to their seats until the thrilling finale.

DC Super Hero Supply Pack: Start the adventure with a themed welcome pack featuring iconic DC Super Heroes. Inside: a cape, autograph book, projector pen, sticker and bag to kick off a heroic journey.

Book your room packages today and get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure. Activities and daily offerings vary. Visit www.gaylordhotels.com/dcsummer for details.