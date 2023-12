Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Bid Notification for The Data District Project: Traffic Control, Field Engineering, Concrete, Earthwork, Erosion Control, Electrical, Striping, Fences, Landscaping, and Utilities.

Contact estimating@beckgroup.com

to receive an invitation to bid through Procore.

Pre-Bid December 1st @ 9am,

Bids Due December 12th @ 12pm