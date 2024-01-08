Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King For A Day! Comes To Grand Prairie

Facebook

(GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – January 8, 2024) The “grr-ific” musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back in the brand-new show, DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country is coming to the Texas Trust CU Theatre (1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie, TX) on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 pm. Tickets start at $29.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are available at danieltigerlive.com and the venue website texastrustcutheatre.com.

Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! It’s an event filled with “tiger-tastic” fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don’t miss Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!… a royally great time!

Show Details :

Texas Trust CU Theatre

1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie TX

Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 PM

PBS KIDS Website: http://pbskids.org/daniel/<

Fred Rogers Productions Website: http://www.fredrogers.org/

Produced by Mills Entertainment: http://millsentertainment.com/