Dallas’s Largest Annual Whiskey Festival Returns With 200+ Whiskies

Kristin Barclay
three black males posing
Photo by Kathy Tran

On Saturday March 9, 2024, attendees of the Dallas Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

General admission tickets are $90 and include admission for:

  • Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
  • An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
  • Whiskey cocktails from great brands
  • Get tickets: Here!

VIP tickets are $120 and include admission to:

  • Special access to limited edition and rare whiskies that will not be available during the General Admission time
  • Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time and premium access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar
  • Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
  • An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
  • Whiskey cocktails from great brands
  • Get tickets: Here!

THE DETAILS:

  • Date: Saturday March 9, 2024
  • Time: 4-7 PM (VIP Hour: 3-4 PM)
  • Location: The Tower Building @ Fair Park (Located at “Big Tex Circle”) 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210
  • Cost: General admission $90 per session // VIP $120 per session
  • Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.
  • Get tickets and see FAQs: Here!
group of guys tasting whiskey
Photo by Kathy Tran

Each guest will receive 1 ticket for each of the specialty cocktail branded sample bars (3-5 cocktail samples per event). Don’t think of a traditional bar where you walk up and tell the bartender what you’d like. The cocktail bars are hosted by showcasing brands and typically offer just one specialty cocktail per bar. Each attendee will have one redemption ticket for each of the cocktail bars. This redemption method is only used for the cocktail bars and not for the general sampling of whiskeys (it’s rooted in an effort to make sure that showcasing brands have enough inventory for everyone).

What brands will be attending Whisky Riot?

The final list will be evolving until February 2024, but updates will be shared on the official website, the TIXR page and social media regularly as new brands hop on board. In the meantime, check out the list of historic participating brands on the website.

