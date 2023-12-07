Dallas’s Largest Annual Whiskey Festival Returns With 200+ Whiskies

Facebook

On Saturday March 9, 2024, attendees of the Dallas Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

General admission tickets are $90 and include admission for:

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Get tickets: Here!

VIP tickets are $120 and include admission to:

Special access to limited edition and rare whiskies that will not be available during the General Admission time

Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time and premium access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Get tickets: Here!

THE DETAILS:

Date: Saturday March 9, 2024

Time: 4-7 PM (VIP Hour: 3-4 PM)

Location: The Tower Building @ Fair Park (Located at “Big Tex Circle”) 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

Cost: General admission $90 per session // VIP $120 per session

Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.

Get tickets and see FAQs: Here!

Each guest will receive 1 ticket for each of the specialty cocktail branded sample bars (3-5 cocktail samples per event). Don’t think of a traditional bar where you walk up and tell the bartender what you’d like. The cocktail bars are hosted by showcasing brands and typically offer just one specialty cocktail per bar. Each attendee will have one redemption ticket for each of the cocktail bars. This redemption method is only used for the cocktail bars and not for the general sampling of whiskeys (it’s rooted in an effort to make sure that showcasing brands have enough inventory for everyone).

What brands will be attending Whisky Riot?

The final list will be evolving until February 2024, but updates will be shared on the official website, the TIXR page and social media regularly as new brands hop on board. In the meantime, check out the list of historic participating brands on the website.