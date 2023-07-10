Dallas Resident Claims $1 Million Winning Ticket Purchased in Austin

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – A Dallas resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1,000,002 for the drawing on June 30. The ticket was purchased at Players Cafe, located at 7801 N. Lamar Blvd. (Suite E216), in Austin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-22-47-51-55), but not the Mega Ball number (9). The claimant had an additional win of $2 on the same ticket.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but could still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.



About the Texas Lottery



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $81.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $215 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.