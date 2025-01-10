Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas native Rachel Webb stars in “& Juliet,” presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America Jan. 28-Feb. 9 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Part of the 2024/2025 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas, individual tickets for & Juliet are priced from $30-$185, with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet features a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read. The musical also features direction by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber. The show opened on Broadway in November 2022, and continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

Rachel Webb as Juliet

The lead role of Juliet is played by Rachel Simone Webb, a graduate of Texas State Musical Theatre 2020. She grew up in various music scenes of Dallas and began crafting her love of live singing and performance from a young age. Rachel participated in local talent shows in her DeSoto hometown and in Dallas-proper. Much of her training came from her high school choral programs (DeSoto HS and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts). She also studied with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, or TBAAL.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Songs include “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” The songs are all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

& Juliet Creative Team

The full creative team for the North American tour of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements).

The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price. & Juliet is produced on Broadway and on tour by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

With performances on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019, & Juliet began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End. It won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences. After opening on Broadway, the musical again broke box office records, and is still playing nightly to sold-out crowds.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.