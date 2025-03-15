Dallas’ Legendary Longhorn Ballroom Holds Inaugural Jubilee Celebration

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas’ legendary Longhorn Ballroom kicked off its Jubilee celebration of its 75th anniversary March 2. Karbach Brewing Co. and ZiegenBock were proud sponsors for the inaugural Longhorn Jubilee celebration and Texas Independence Day.

ZiegenBock Brewed in Texas

Karbach Brewing brought Texas pride front and center with ZiegenBock, a Texas twist on a German classic. ZiegenBock is a smooth, light-bodied beer brewed exclusively in Texas.

The first Longhorn Jubilee on March 2 featured unforgettable performances from Band of Heathens, Toadies, and The Polyphonie Spree. Longhorn royalty Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys kicked off the Texas-sized celebration, following a DJ set by Pachnco Boogie Sound System.

Longhorn Ballroom Jubilee Series

The Jubilee Series continues at the Longhorn Ballroom in April, as the iconic music venue hosts curated events honoring its storied past, its present, and its future. The all-genre encompassing Jubilee series will unfold both inside the Ballroom and the Courtyard, evoking the energy of a South by Southwest (SXSW) day party, infused with the unique Longhorn spirit. The activated courtyard will feature a comfortable lounging area, multiple food options and local vendors that enhance the overall experience. Meanwhile, four to five top-tier artists will take to the legendary Ballroom stage throughout the day, celebrating the venue’s rich history and its promising future.

Reopened in March of 2023 and newly listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Longhorn Ballroom, a modernized 2,200 capacity venue, is versatile enough to function as a seated listening room to a high-energy rock hall, with an unrivaled musical legacy and independent spirit. Texas Monthly named it “Texas’s most historic music venue,” and the carefully curated gallery space is integral to honoring the venue’s past. Featuring first-class sound, light, and artist amenities, and operated with the highest standards by the Kessler Presents team, the 25,000 square foot venue is located just over a mile south of downtown Dallas. Now the Longhorn Ballroom is ready to celebrate year 75, and the many more that follow.

Dallas’ Longhorn Ballroom Historic Music Venue

The Longhorn Ballroom was built in 1950 for country music legend Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys and was originally named Bob Wills’ Ranch House. It was managed for a time by Jack Ruby before it landed in the capable hands of ‘Dewey’ Groom who renamed it the Longhorn Ballroom. Groom built it into one of the greatest venues of its day. The Ballroom hosted a wide variety of acts from country legends like Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Charley Pride, Patsy Cline, and George Jones to world-renowned jazz, blues, and R&B artists like B. B. King, Ray Charles, Nat King Cole, James Brown, and Al Green. Johnny Rodriquez, Freddy Fender and Selena have also graced the stage.

In 1978 the Longhorn Ballroom reached international fame for being one of six venues in America to host the Sex Pistols on their only US tour. The tour was considered one of the seminal moments in rock and roll history. The venue has always embraced the punk attitude of pushing to expand the boundaries of inclusion and acceptance through hosting a variety of artists and cutting- edge performances.

A new generation of ownership brings an entrepreneurial and independent spirit and looks forward to bringing this legendary venue back to its storied heyday.

For information about the Jubilee Series or the Longhorn Ballroom, visit longhornballroom.com. For information about Karbach Brewing Co. visit karbachbrewing.com.