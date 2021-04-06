Dallas COVID Vaccinations At The Potter’s House Resume Tomorrow

Share via: 0 Shares 0





The Potter’s House Requires Appointments For COVID Vaccine

DALLAS — The City’s COVID-19 vaccinations will resume Wednesday at The Potter’s House, Mayor Eric Johnson announced Tuesday.

The City will administer 5,000 first doses and 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine this week at the southern Dallas church. The City’s contracted vendor, American Medical Response (AMR), operates the site.

In addition, Mayor Johnson’s partnership with Uber and Project Unity will continue this week. Project Unity, in partnership with UT-Southwestern, is hosting an all-day vaccination event on Saturday at Red Bird Mall and will make promo codes for free Uber rides available to those who need them.

The City also continues to assist operations of the vaccination hub at City-owned Fair Park, which distributes Dallas County’s vaccine allotment. The Fair Park hub has begun allowing people in certain age groups to receive the vaccine without appointments. Dallas County, which is the City’s contracted public health authority, has been providing the information about availability on Twitter through its @DCHHS account.

Register With Dallas County

The Potter’s House remains open by appointment only. Only people who are registered on Dallas County’s wait list will be invited to make an appointment at The Potter’s House. People are asked to not show up at the City’s vaccination hub unless they have a direct invitation to do so. To register for the Dallas County wait list, visit DallasCountyCovid.org. Or you can call 1–855-IMMUNE9 (855–466–8639) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Mayor Johnson is encouraging all residents to register with Dallas County and with other health providers. The State of Texas has made all residents age 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine. The state has also launched a vaccine registration website: getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.

As of Tuesday morning, about 35% of Dallas County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 20% of the county’s residents had been fully vaccinated. More information is available on the City’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Continue To Mask Up

“To end this pandemic, we must continue to mask up and to vaccinate as many people as possible in every community in our city,” Mayor Johnson said. “The City of Dallas is not a public health provider, but we will continue to do our part in this amazing mass vaccination effort, and we stand ready to do even more.

“I encourage our residents to get a vaccine as soon as they can. Anyone who is on the fence should know that the COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and they will help us move forward from this awful virus that has claimed too many lives and livelihoods.”

For more information on COVID-19 and the City’s response and recovery efforts, visit DallasCityHall.com/coronavirus.

