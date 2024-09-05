Dallas Chocolate Festival Returns: A Sweet Three-Day Experience for Foodies, Families, and Fun-Seekers, Sept 6-8

Facebook

Dallas Chocolate Festival (DCF) returns for its annual three-day event September 6-8 at the Fashion Industry Gallery. This one-of-a-kind festival has become a must for DFW foodies, fun-seekers, friends, and families.

This year, the DCF will showcase the best and brightest chocolatiers and chocolate makers from around the country featuring a delicious array of samples, exciting demos, and interactive workshops. Visitors can learn about everything from the bean harvesting process, food pairings, and drink experimentations to beautiful packaging and presentations. Tickets provide a day of discovering local shops, world-renowned chocolate makers, education, and enough tastings to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Tickets for DCF

Tickets are on sale now at: https://events.humanitix.com/dallas-chocolate-festival-2024/tickets. Events are held at Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG), 1807 Ross Ave. in Dallas, Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

Friday, Sept. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. kicks off the festival with a Night of Indulgence VIP Night featuring exclusive chocolate samples and more. Delectable bites from top local chefs including Uchi, Perch Bistro & Bar, Las Almas Rotas, Mot Hai Ba, and Café Momentum, plus complimentary drinks (21+ only).

Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore a jam-packed day of tantalizing chocolate pairings at Dallas Chocolate Festival with hands-on classes and unique experiences. View the full Saturday and Sunday schedules online at dallaschocolatefestival.org.

Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Keep the excitement going with more delicious samples, engaging demos, and a special Bean to Bar class offsite at the 5Mile Chocolate Kitchen.

Dallas Chocolate Festival

What started as a dream in 2009 has developed into a community of craft chocolate enthusiasts that grows every year. In 2023, Dallas-based Brook Partners became owners and operators of the Dallas Chocolate Festival. Brook Partners is a one-of-a-kind real estate company dedicated to advancing culture and commerce. For more information on Dallas Chocolate Festival visit dallaschocolate.org.

Fashion INdustry Gallery (FIG): The Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG), located in the heart of the Dallas Museum District, houses one of the leading apparel markets in the nation, owning and producing the Dallas Art Fair, and hosting annual events. FIG serves as the epicenter for all things fashion, art, and culture in Dallas. For more information, visit fashionindustrygallery.com.