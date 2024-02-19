Dallas Blooms Starts Feb. 24 at Dallas Arboretum

Facebook

Dallas Arboretum celebrates spring with Dallas Blooms: A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words, from Feb. 24 to April 8. Dallas Blooms was named the “Most Beautiful Springtime Destination in the US” by Travel & Leisure,. It features 500,000 spring blooming flowers from more than 120 varieties, with 350,000 tulips, plus hyacinth and daffodils. Amegy Bank is the festival’s presenting sponsor.

Sabina Carr, the new Dallas Arboretum president and CEO said, “The Dallas Arboretum ushers in spring with Dallas Blooms. The garden is the most glorious place in Dallas to see hundreds of thousands of tulips and spring flowers along with cherry blossoms and azaleas. Bring your family and friends to stroll the garden, enjoy nature and attend events. The Caroline Rose Hunt opening is Feb. 24-25 during the opening weekend of Dallas Blooms, a gift that her foundation gives in her memory.

Beyond being a visual delight, Dallas Blooms transforms into a playground of joy for families. The event offers a variety of activities like petting zoos, bubble picnics and heartwarming story times. Children are invited to Mommy and Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays, and Family Fun Weekends.

Dallas Blooms Events & Vendors

The celebration features an abundance of garden markets with select vendors, live music and a garden to stroll, relax and enjoy time together. The festival includes the return of the popular and often sold-out Cool Thursdays Concerts series. On weekends at noon and other select dates, guests can hear live piano performances in Jeanne’s Pavilion. Guests can enjoy the sounds of North Texas’ most popular party bands on weekends on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.

Amegy Bank Dallas Region President Carlos Munguia said, “The Dallas Arboretum has been a mainstay in our community for some 40 years, serving as a beautiful gathering space and welcome reprieve from the city’s hustle and bustle. 2024 Dallas Blooms will be no different. As a community-focused organization, Amegy Bank is honored to help facilitate this year’s Dallas Blooms, bringing a botanical display unlike any other in the country to our Dallas-Fort Worth neighbors and visitors alike.”

A Tasteful Place

For connoisseurs of culinary pleasures, the daily offerings at A Tasteful Place feature tastings curated from the freshest local, seasonal ingredients. Guests can satisfy their culinary passion by engaging in enriching paid cooking classes or by attending the Food and Wine Festival on March 21.

Events listed are included with paid garden admission: Daily: Samples of the vegetable of the month; Dallas College Cooks Demonstrations at 11 a.m. on Mondays; Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations at 11 a.m. and Chef Isabel Snetsinger at 1 p.m. with a cooking demonstration; Chef-Tastic Cooking Demonstrations at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays; What’s in Bloom Walk at 1 p.m. Thursdays; and Learn to Grow Fridays with Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, the Dallas Arboretum Horticultural Staff and local experts at 11 a.m.

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden

Reopened for the spring, the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games and daily events and activities of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children’s Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit dallasarvoretum.org.

Tickets to Dallas Blooms, which range from $13 to $22, are required and can be purchased online at dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. Parking is $11 purchased online or $15 at the gate. For update information, please visit dallasarboretum.org/blooms.

Special Day Discounts include BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) on Wednesdays (except for March 14), and CC Young Senior Living Thursdays (those who are 65 years and older receive discounted admission and 20% off in the Gift Store). Presenting Sponsor: Amegy Bank; Sponsor: CC Young; and Media Sponsors: The Dallas Morning News, WFAA, Channel 8.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime festival admission is $22 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, $13 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $11 purchased online. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum.

Amegy Bank

Amegy Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is a leading Texas bank with $13 billion in assets and almost 1,000 employees. As a part of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., Amegy earned in 2022 three Best Brand Awards and 14 Greenwich Excellence Awards, designating the bank as first out of 500 in Middle Market Banking. With some 75 locations across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas, Amegy is dedicated to serving Texas communities, families and businesses. Founded in 1990, Amegy has a strong tradition of relationship banking, local decision making and financial knowledge. Amegy specializes in banking businesses of all sizes, particularly family-owned businesses, and has the resources to provide financing, treasury management solutions, international banking, and other products and services that help companies grow. Equally important, the bank offers individuals and families a wide range of depository, lending, wealth management and mortgage solutions. To learn more about Amegy, visit amegybank.com.