Dallas artist teams with 3rd-Gen Dallas Masonry Company to build “Comunidad” in Dallas Park

DALLAS (May 15, 2024) – Dallas artist Brad Goldberg describes his work as a fusion between sculpture, landscape, and the environment. Sculptures are not isolated objects, but rather components of larger spatial experiences. That fusion has been realized in a new space in Crawford Park, a busy, 272-acre neighborhood park in Southeast Dallas.

“Crawford Park is a very important park in an underserved area,” said Goldberg. “I envisioned a series of community tables to bring people together. The work is titled ‘Comunidad.’ Whether it’s a family picnic, a wedding, Quinceñara or community gathering, I wanted to create an environment that welcomes people to break bread and build community together.”

Dallas-based Dee Brown Inc. (DBI), a third-generation stone and masonry company, helped Goldberg bring his concept to life.

“Brad is an amazing artist, and he knows exactly what he wants to accomplish,” said Rob V. Barnes III, CEO of DBI. “We’ve worked with him for more than two decades. He is very meticulous, as are our masons. Together we produced a great collaboration for our city.”

Goldberg created a mini stage at Crawford Park, along with an 80-foot-long, elliptical, community table and a smaller 30-foot table, all fabricated in Minnesota by Coldspring, USA. The tables are made of Golden Brazil granite and set on large, ovoid-shaped pedestals of Black Mesabi granite. The community tables are surrounded by solid Kenoran Sage benches. Crawford Memorial Park is located at 8700 Elam Road in Dallas.

“Two people or 80 people can gather around the tables,” explained Goldberg. “I see it as an artwork that takes people to energize it. I hope this will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

DBI worked with Goldberg to create Sylvan Portals at Spring Creek Nature Area in Richardson, which won a 2020 International NSI Pinnacle Award. In addition, DBI and Goldberg collaborated on two 30-foot by 90-foot, hand-finished travertine walls titled “Coral Eden” at the Miami International Airport, which was awarded a 2008 Public Art Network Year in Review award from Americans for the Arts.

DBI recently completed the installation of another Goldberg project at the Canyon Branch Library in Palm Beach, Florida, which features quotations from an array of authors and book titles, combined with binary code, sandblasted into granite panels on six columns around the library.

More information on Brad Goldberg is available at bradjgoldberg.com.

Founded in Dallas circa 1955, Dee Brown, Inc. is responsible for the masonry and stonework on iconic projects, including the American Airlines Center; Nasher Sculpture Center; George W. Bush Presidential Center; Old Red Courthouse; The Getty Center in Los Angeles; Meyerson Symphony Center; Houston Museum of Natural Science; Dallas Country Club; Hunt Oil Headquarters; Trammel Crow Center; AT&T Stadium and many others. More information about the company can be found at deebrowncompanies.com.

DBI is currently hiring experienced mason tenders, stone masons, and bricklayers. DBI will also hire and train unskilled laborers with proper documentation. Candidates can apply at https://bit.ly/DBIjobs, call 214-321-6443, or email info@deebrown.com.