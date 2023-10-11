Dallas Arboretum Names Sabina Carr Incoming President & CEO

Facebook

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 – The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Board of Directors voted today to approve San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr as the organization’s incoming president and CEO. Carr will begin her role as Dallas Arboretum president and CEO at the end of November.

“After an international search of exceptional nonprofit and public garden leaders, the Dallas Arboretum is thrilled to welcome Sabina Carr as our new president and CEO,” said Will McDaniel, chair of the Dallas Arboretum Board of Directors. “Sabina has an incredible track record of growth and innovation – skills that will benefit the Dallas Arboretum as we build on our legacy of excellence.”

As president and CEO, Carr will oversee strategic vision and direct all operations of the 66-acre garden. Each year, the Dallas Arboretum welcomes more than 1 million visitors from across the country and approximately 70 countries worldwide. The organization has nearly 45,000 member households.

“I’m honored to be selected to lead the Dallas Arboretum, an organization and place that I’ve respected and loved for many years,” Carr said. “The Dallas Arboretum is known across the country and around the world for its stunning gardens and robust programming. I look forward to continuing that momentum through my passions for public-private gardens, philanthropy and community engagement.”

Carr is a nationally recognized leader in public gardens. In her four years as CEO of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, she has more than doubled annual visits and organization membership by adding unique programming and championing community access. She also finalized a successful $40 million capital campaign in spring 2021 that transformed the organization with stunning new gardens, facilities and amenities.

Before joining the San Antonio Botanical Garden, she served as vice president of marketing for the Atlanta Botanical Garden for more than 15 years. She is past president of the American Public Gardens Association, and the Garden Club of America honored her innovative leadership with its prestigious Civic Club Improvement Commendation Award in 2022. Earlier this year, Carr was named a recipient of the San Antonio Business Journal’s Nonprofit and Corporate Philanthropy Awards and will be recognized at its annual award ceremony in November.

“My family is from Dallas, and I have wonderful memories of spending summers here growing up. I’d always hoped my career would lead me back to this wonderful place,” Carr said.

Carr is an alumna of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature. After relocating from San Antonio, she will reside in Dallas and looks forward to spending time with family and friends in the garden.

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum.

For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.