DADDY’S RABBITS: A Cotton Tale Opens at Ochre House Theatre Aug. 10

Daddy’s Rabbits, A Cotton Tale, written and directed by Carla Parker, runs Aug 10-31 at Ochre House Theatre. A special Monday DWYC night will be Aug. 19, and American Sign Language Professionals will be interpreting on Aug. 24.

Ochre House Theater closes their 16th Season with the World Premier of DADDY’S RABBITS. Mommy (Marti Etheridge) and Daddy (Omar Padillo) run a quaint boarding house, where eccentric boarders reside together in perfect harmony, along with Daddy’s hutch of Jack Rabbits. Life is “status quo” until a stranger (Meagan Harris) arrives. DADDY’S RABBITS is an enchanting, immersive world of magic, music, spectacle, and long forgotten fables that promises to be another Ochre House Theater Production you won’t forget.

Daddy’s Rabbits: A Cotton Tale

Written & Directed By: Carla Parker, the cast of Daddy’s Rabbits includes Omar Padilla as Daddy, Marti Etheridge as Mommy, Ben Bryant as Boney Hamm, and Kevin Grammer as Hairy Hamm. Lauren Massey plays Isadora Eckstein, and Meagan Harris is Nancy. Musicians/Rabbits are Justin Locklear (Fu Piano and Guitar); Trey Pendergrass (Pete – Drums and Guitar); and Lyle Hathaway (Skip guitar).

Company and crew members include Elizabeth Loyle Carr- Stage Management; Carla Parker-Original Lyrics; and Justin Locklear – Music Director, Matthew Posey- Set Design; Robert Weiss – Scenic Art; Samantha Rodriguez Corgan – Costume Design; and Company – Set & Props Construction are also members of the technical crew. Korey Parker – Light Design; Jeremy Word – Poster; and Photographer & Videographer – Trent Stephenson & Scott Shaddock round out the company members.

Ochre House Staff

The Ochre House Staff members include Matthew Posey, Artistic Director; Carla Parker, Managing Director; Kevin Grammer, Operations Manager; and Justin Locklear, Artist-in-Resident.

All performances of Daddy’s Rabbits: A Cotton Tale will be held at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 10-31 in the Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave. in Dallas. General admission is $12-$17 Wed. and Thursday nights, and $20-$25 Friday and Saturday. Pay online at ochrehousetheater.org, or call 214-826-6273 for assistance.

