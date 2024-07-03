Crazy for You Opens July 19 in Garland

Facebook

Crazy for You, the Gershwin song and dance spectacular, opens July 19 at the Garland Summer Musicals. Patty Granville is the Producer and J. Alan Hanna is the Director, with Scott A. Eckert Music Director /Conductor. Choreographers for the production are Eddie Floresca and Evelyn Dumeer.

Crazy for You Plot Synopsis

Audiences are transported back to the Roaring 20s by this Tony-Award® winning, romantic musical comedy. Crazy for You has delighted audiences worldwide since it first opened on Broadway With lyrics by Ira Gershwin, music by George Gershwin, and a book by Ken Ludwig in 1992. Based on the 1930s movie “Girl Crazy,” with songs like “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” the hit Broadway musical delivers fabulous dance numbers along with plenty of comedy.

Big city banker Bobby Child is sent west to Deadrock, Nevada to foreclose on a struggling theatre’s mortgage, but he falls for the owner’s daughter, Polly. Hoping to save the company and win Polly’s love, Bobby decides to put on a show, and imports dancers from the Zangler Follies in NYC.

GSM Production Company

Brad Weatherford stars as Bobby Child and Erin Gayan as Polly Baker. Molly Robinson is featured as Irene Roth and Mikey Abrams as Bella Zangler. Others featured in the cast include Garrett Holton as Lank Hawkins; Caren Sharpe-Herbst as Tess; Sally Soldo as Bobby’s Mother; Neil Rogers as Everett Baker; Scott Taylor as Eugene Fodor; and Lauren Paige Patterson as Patricia Fodor. The Cowboy Singing Trio is comprised of Tyler Perring; Bryson Morlan and Robbie Voigt. Bankers are Steve Beene, Linda Frank, and Nancy Pistilli.

The Crazy for You dance and vocal ensemble includes Hayden Stewart, Ivan Jones, Andrew Adams, Anthony Gallo, Will Mills, Galileo Segura, Nick Jean, and Ryan Ramirez. Joseph Vondra, Evan Owens, Ashley Tysor, Audrey Pottkotter, Caitlin Miles, Danielle Smith, and Ellie Sassano are also members of the ensemble. Evelyn Dumeer, Jillian Abney, Katelyn Joy Moore, Summer Kenny Hogsend, and Kayla Bryan (also the Dance Captain) are also in the ensemble.

Set Design is by Kelly Cox; Lighting Design by Jason Foster; and Sound Design by Jay Hogg. Crazy for You costumes are by Michael Robinson and Dallas Costume Shoppe, with props by Lynn Mauldin and Rebekka Koepke. Stage Manager is Alexandria Skowron; and ASM is Jocelyn Wilcox. The Master Carpenter is Joe Murdock; Technical Director is Amanda Gonzalez; and Assistant Director is Caren Sharpe-Herbst. Assistant Music Director is Jon Schweikhard; Assistant Technical Director is Mason Korger and Cheryl Pellett is Assistant to the Producer.

Performance Schedule

Performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are on sale through the Granville Arts Center Box Office at 972-205-2790 or online garlandboxoffice.com.

For information about volunteer opportunities for ushering and concessions sales, please contact info@garlandsummermusicals.org.

Since 1983, the Garland Summer Musicals have provided both entertainment and educational opportunities to North Texas with annual summer musical productions. GSM encourages professional artists to work with aspiring performers of all ages to create a diverse theatre training and semi-professional production company. GSM produces two major musical classics each summer at the Granville Arts Center in downtown Garland, Texas, bringing Broadway Blockbuster entertainment to over 6,500 patrons each season.