AUSTIN – As the anticipation of football season builds, the Texas Lottery and the Dallas Cowboy are collaborating for the 15th consecutive year on the Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings. Representatives from both organizations introduced the newest version of the $5 game during a press conference at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The latest Cowboys scratch ticket game launched on Monday, Aug. 14 and is available at all Texas Lottery® retailers where scratch ticket games are sold.

“The Texas Lottery is thrilled to celebrate its 15-year partnership with the Jones family and the esteemed Dallas Cowboys organization,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Our teamwork over the years has been remarkable, as the proceeds from Cowboys scratch ticket games have made a tremendous impact on public education in our state. Beyond that, the Cowboys scratch ticket games have granted Texas Lottery players and devoted fans of the Dallas Cowboys the chance to play for exciting cash prizes and exclusive second-chance prizes that feature once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”

This year’s Cowboys scratch ticket game offers more than $30.3 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $100,000 and more than 4,700 non-cash second-chance prizes. Overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 3.79, including break-even prizes.

Since the first Cowboys scratch ticket game launched in 2009, the Cowboys-themed games have generated more than $460.3 million in sales, with an estimated $93.9 million of that total being transferred to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. During that time, $321.7 million in prizes from the game has been awarded to winners and more than $23 million in commissions has been transferred to retailers around the state.

“Fifteen years of partnership and now approaching $100 million generated for education in Texas are both remarkable milestones for the Cowboys and Texas Lottery to reach together,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “Being able to create impact, while also having ways to engage our fans at the same time, makes this very special and we’re looking forward to offering fans across the state chances to join us for exclusive, new experiences this season.”

Players can enter non-winning Cowboys scratch tickets into any of the five promotional second-chance drawings to be held throughout the run of the game for a chance to win experiential prizes, including a Dallas Cowboys Wild Weekend Suite Package, Exclusive Draft Day War Room Experience, VIP Training Camp Experience, Season Tickets, Autographed Jersey or $100 Pro Shop Gift Card. Before entering non-winning tickets into the drawings, Texas Lottery players must register or already be registered with the Texas Lottery Luck Zone.

The five entry deadlines for the separate second-chance drawings are: Sept. 15, Oct. 27, Dec. 1 and Jan. 5, 2024 with the final drawing date yet to be determined. For more information about the Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings, visit texaslottery.com.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.5 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $82 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $219 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.