Cotton Patch Cafe Donates $32,072 to The Giving Kitchen

Cotton Patch Cafe donated $32,072 to The Giving Kitchen, a national nonprofit that provides critical support to food service workers. Cotton Patch Cafe raised funds through participation in The Giving Kitchen’s annual ‘Dining With Gratitude’ campaign, which ran throughout the month of October.

As part of the campaign, Cotton Patch Cafe donated $1 from every dessert sold to The Giving Kitchen. This contribution will help food service workers nationwide who are dealing with hardships such as illness, injury, the loss of a loved one or natural disasters like fires and floods. The funds raised ensure that these workers can continue to support their families and meet their essential needs during times of crisis.

“The Giving Kitchen is an incredible organization that helps support the amazing people who make restaurants such a core part of American culture,” said Brandon Coleman III, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe and a member of The Giving Kitchen’s advisory board. “At Cotton Patch Cafe, we’re committed to inspiring more smiles with our guests, our teams and our communities. We are proud to have raised these funds for Giving Kitchen so they can use them to inspire countless more smiles across our great nation.”

A staple in Texas for over three decades, Cotton Patch Cafe is known for serving hearty, home-cooked meals with a side of legendary Texas hospitality. From scratch-made dishes to its commitment to quality ingredients, Cotton Patch Cafe has built a reputation on the values of warmth, generosity and community. These values extend beyond their restaurants and into the communities they serve. Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, scratch-made restaurant serving Texas comfort food classics in its 48 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home and gives to many local organizations and charities in addition to being a major donor to Scottish Rite for Children. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com.

Giving Kitchen (GK) provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial assistance and through a stability network of community resources. Their mission is to create a food service community where crisis is met with compassion and care. Learn more at givingkitchen.org.

