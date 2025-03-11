Converse Teen Added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List

Facebook

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Joseph Harris to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Joseph Joshua Harris, 18, from Converse, has been wanted out of Bexar Co. since Feb. 24, 2025, for capital murder by terror threat and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His criminal history consists of past arrests and charges as an adult for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, evading arrest/detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, burglary of vehicles and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Harris is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. More information about Harris or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 14 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including three sex offenders and four criminal illegal immigrants – with $20,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.