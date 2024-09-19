COMPANY Revival Opens Sept. 26 at Winspear Opera House

Facebook

COMPANY, the thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s hit musical comedy, opens Sept. 25. The North Texas premiere of the Tony Award® winner for Best Revival of a Musical will be at Dallas’ Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center Sept. 26-29. The musical revival of COMPANY is part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Center Season ahead of a limited engagement October 1-6 at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall (part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank).

Tickets for the Dallas engagement are available at attpac.org or by calling 214-880-0202. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-978-2879 or emailing groups@attpac.org. Tickets for the Fort Worth engagement are available at basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. For group sales discounts please visit basshall.com/groups.

The North Texas engagement of COMPANY is part of the 2023-2024 North American tour starring Britney Coleman as Bobbie. It follows the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London’s West End and its Tony Award®-winning run on Broadway. The most honored musical of the 2021-2022 Broadway season is directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott.

COMPANY Plot Synopsis

The musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York is turned on its head in Elliott’s revelatory staging. Musical theatre’s most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family?

This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim’s best loved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and the iconic “Being Alive.” Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update COMPANY.

They bring Bobbie’s array of friends and lovers into the 21st century. Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie to get over his frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah and Harry try jujitsu to keep their marriage alive. Joanne is on her third husband with younger man, Larry. Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Jenny and her square husband David can’t understand Bobbie’s perpetually single status and are not shy about telling her.

All while Bobbie juggles three men: sexy flight attendant Andy, small-town boy Theo trying to find his way in the big city, and P.J., the native New Yorker who is more in love with his hometown than Bobbie.

Creative Team

The creative team for COMPANY includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor, additional vocal arrangements), Tony Award® winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award® nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), and Tony Award® nominee Ian Dickinson (original sound design). Keith Caggiano (tour sound design), Tony Award® nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), Steve Bebout (associate direction) and Tara Rubin (casting) are also on the creative team.

The North American tour of COMPANY is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber. Anièle Fortin-Perkell of Work Light Productions is the Executive Producer.

AT&T Performing Arts Center

There is no better place to explore and experience live performing arts than the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation’s finest performance venues: Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (the best stage for Broadway in North Texas), Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Annette Strauss Square; Two black box performance spaces, Nancy B. Hamon Hall and 6 th Floor Studio Theatre; and the welcoming public green space, Elaine B. and Charles A. Sammons Park with its new Flora Cantina. Visit attpac.org for more information.

Bass Performance Hall

The Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall has been a Fort Worth icon and nationally distinguished performing arts venue more than 25 years. Built entirely with private funds, the Hall’s mission is to serve as a permanent home to the major performing arts organizations of Fort Worth and as a premier venue for other attractions to enhance the range, quality and accessibility of cultural fare available to the public; to promulgate arts education; and to contribute to the cultural life of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and the region.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates Bass Hall, also presents national touring Broadway productions under the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank, as well as intimate concerts, holiday specials and family entertainment in the Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series. The 2,042-seat multipurpose Hall is characteristic of the classic European opera house form. For more information please visit basshall.com.