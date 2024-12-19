Commissioner Cobos Departs From PUCT After Nearly Four Years

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas – Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Commissioner Lori Cobos participated in her last open meeting as a PUCT Commissioner today. Commissioner Cobos submitted her resignation to Governor Greg Abbott in early December after nearly four years of dedicated service as a PUCT Commissioner.

“It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to faithfully serve the people of Texas in this important role for our state,” Commissioner Cobos said. “During my tenure, I have worked proactively, aggressively, and persistently to help ensure all Texans have reliable, resilient, and affordable electric service on a year-round, 24/7 basis. As a result of the actions taken by the Commission over the last few years, I am confident the State of Texas is in a better place today to meet the challenges of the future.”

Commissioner Cobos was the third PUCT commissioner appointed by Governor Abbott in 2021 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, and she played a critically important role in major statewide initiatives to fortify the reliability and resiliency of the state’s electric grid. She also played a leading role in the development of major transmission infrastructure across the state, including the Permian Basin region and Rio Grande Valley.

“Commissioner Lori Cobos played a critical role to help bolster the Texas power grid during her time at the Public Utility Commission of Texas,” Governor Greg Abbott said. “Since her appointment, Texas has continued to increase capacity and strengthen our state’s electric grid through major statewide initiatives to ensure Texans have access to affordable, reliable power. I thank Commissioner Cobos for her service to the state of Texas and for working diligently to ensure every home and business has the power they need.”

In announcing her departure, Commissioner Cobos highlighted key accomplishments by the Commission during her tenure, including critically important actions that have improved grid reliability during extreme cold weather, incentivized new dispatchable generation investment, and led to the development of a historic buildout of transmission infrastructure to move more power around the state to areas of high electricity demand to fuel the state’s economic growth.

“I want to thank Commissioner Cobos for her commitment and service to the people of Texas,” PUCT Chairman Thomas Gleeson said. “The experience and expertise she brought to the Commission has been greatly appreciated. Her leadership on transmission issues in the Permian Basin and Rio Grande Valley has been of significant value and will no doubt have a lasting positive impact for the state.”

In addition to her leadership at the PUCT, Commissioner Cobos spent the past year serving on the ERCOT Board of Directors. Prior to her appointment as PUCT Commissioner, she served as Chief Executive and Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel by appointment of Governor Abbott, where she helped achieve over $1.3 billion in utility bill savings for residential and small commercial consumers in Texas.

