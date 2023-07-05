Commissioner Buckingham Announces General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach Program’s Limited-Edition T-shirt Sale

Facebook

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced that the General Land Office’s (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach (AAB) program limited-edition, graphic T-shirts are now on sale. Proceeds will help AAB purchase supplies for cleanup site volunteers and create educational outreach materials to teach the public about the harmful effects of marine debris to both people and sea life.

Order your limited-edition graphic T-shirt today at TexasAdoptABeach.org.

“Growing up near the the Texas Coastline, and now as Commissioner of the General Land Office, I have developed a deep love for our Texas beaches and a clear understanding of what it takes to keep our coastline clean and safe for everyone who visits,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The GLO’s Adopt-a-Beach program is the backbone of our cleanup, conservation, and beach safety efforts. So please join me in supporting this incredible program and help preserve our beaches for future generations by getting your limited-edition T-shirt today.”

Watch Commissioner Buckingham’s special Adopt-A-Beach message below:

The next Adopt-A-Beach Coastwide Cleanup is scheduled for September 23, 2023. Volunteers interested in participating can find information about registration and cleanup locations at TexasAdoptABeach.org or show up on-site the day of to enjoy a morning filled with fun and service to the Texas coast.

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986, when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, more than 563,363 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.